Curtis Mathes to Present a Live Webinar for Cannabis Science & Technology

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) will be presenting a live webinar on November 3rd in collaboration with the peer-reviewed technical journal, Cannabis Science & Technology. The presentation, entitled "Environmental and Genetic Factors that affect the quality of Cannabis and Hemp", will be delivered by Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand along with a live Q&A session.

"We are thrilled to share this educational webcast with our audience as well as the knowledge and thought-leadership from one of our esteemed editorial advisory board members, Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand," said Meg L'Heureux, Editor-in-Chief of Cannabis Science & Technology.

"It is always a tremendous honor to disseminate new information regarding the interplay between plants and the environment," remarked Zacariah Hildenbrand, Curtis Mathes Director and Chief Scientific Officer, "This webinar hosted by Cannabis Science & Technology is an excellent opportunity for us to discuss our latest lighting technologies and ongoing research efforts."

"Science and research are entrenched in our DNA at Curtis Mathes," said Robert Manes, President & COO of Curtis Mathes, "Webinars like this allow us to connect with potential collaborators while educating prospective clients on the science of horticultural lighting."

To register for this free event, please visit: https://www.cannabissciencetech.com/cst_w/quality_cannabis_and_hemp

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation

Related Links

http://www.curtismathes.com

