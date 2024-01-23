Curtis Packaging Corporation, an Esteemed American Luxury Packaging Pioneer, Joins Forces with H.O. Persiehl, a Stalwart European Luxury Packaging Icon

Curtis Packaging

23 Jan, 2024, 17:45 ET

SANDY HOOK, Conn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration that unites over 350 years of collective expertise, Curtis Packaging and H.O. Persiehl proudly announce their strategic partnership. Both companies, deeply rooted in the rich traditions of family businesses, share a commitment to unwavering values, employee well-being, unparalleled creativity, groundbreaking innovation, and environmental stewardship.

Founded in 1845, Curtis Packaging has been a trailblazer in the luxury packaging industry, setting benchmarks for quality and design. With a legacy built on core family values, the company has consistently prioritized the well-being of its employees, fostering a culture of expertise, creativity, and innovation.

Similarly, H.O. Persiehl, with a heritage dating back to 1849, has been an epitome of sophistication in the European luxury packaging landscape. The company's commitment to tradition and innovation has made it a respected name, mirroring the values held dear by Curtis Packaging.

This collaboration signifies a convergence of two industry titans, pooling their extensive experience and knowledge to elevate the luxury packaging sector to new heights. The partnership will capitalize on the collective creativity and innovative prowess of both companies, ensuring a seamless integration of their unique strengths on both sides of the Atlantic.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with H.O.Persiehl," said Don Droppo, President and CEO of Curtis Packaging. "This partnership not only marks a significant milestone in our individual legacies but also demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering excellence in luxury packaging."

H.O. Persiehl echoes this sentiment, with Moritz Persiehl, Managing Director expressing, "Our collaboration with Curtis Packaging is a testament to the enduring values that have defined both our companies for over a century. Together, we look forward to setting new standards in luxury packaging, blending tradition with innovation."

As leaders in the industry, both companies are dedicated to environmental responsibility. The partnership will see joint efforts to advance sustainable practices, ensuring that the luxury packaging solutions offered are not only exquisite but also environmentally conscious.

Clients and stakeholders can expect a seamless transition as the two companies will unite and collaborate with many global brands together. This strategic partnership marks a new chapter in the history of luxury packaging, as Curtis Packaging, American and H.O. Persiehl, European embark on a journey that promises to redefine standards and exceed expectations.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Donald R. Droppo, Jr.
President & CEO
Curtis Packaging Corporation
[email protected]
203.270.5621
https://www.curtispackaging.com

Moritz Persiehl
Managing Director
H.O. Persiehl
[email protected]
+49 40 52 17 01-24
https://www.persiehl.de
https://www.kolbe-coloco.de

SOURCE Curtis Packaging

