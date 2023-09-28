Curtis Packaging Launches New Interactive Website Featuring the World's Most Iconic Brands

News provided by

Curtis Packaging

28 Sep, 2023, 16:53 ET

The new website highlights Curtis' world-renowned clients, as well as its own impressive history and sustainability efforts, making them a trusted industry leader for almost two centuries.

SANDY HOOK, Conn., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Curtis Packaging is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website: https://www.curtispackaging.com. The new and improved website allows for brand owners to visualize their packaging's potential and learn more about Curtis' extensive experience in the industry.

Continue Reading

Founded in 1845, Curtis has firmly established itself as a leader in environmentally responsible packaging. Most notably, Curtis became the first packaging company in North America to run their entire operation on 100% renewable energy, to be entirely Carbon Neutral, FSC / SFI certified, and to become a zero-waste-to-landfill facility. They are also B Corp compliant.

Curtis' new website showcases paper-based packaging from the finest global brands in the cosmetic, spirits, chocolate, golf & pharmaceutical sectors.

"Connecticut is home to some of the most innovative and productive manufacturers in the world and Curtis Packaging is a leader among them," says Chris DiPentima, President and CEO of CBIA. "The new website will showcase the innovation, productivity, and talent of Curtis' incredible team and the significant capital investments they have made to remain a leader in the packaging industry."

Video is embedded into the site allowing visitors to experience the packaging process from Structural and Graphic Design to Printing, Hot Stamping, Embossing, Die-Cutting and Finishing. Don Droppo, Jr., Curtis Packaging's President & CEO explains, "our relaunched site takes you on a journey illustrating the innovative printing and finishing techniques we bake into every carton. We are proud to work with the world's most iconic brands and unveil their leadership in sustainability as well."

About Curtis Packaging

Curtis Packaging was established in 1845 in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, where it continues to operate today, serving some of the world's most well-known brands. A trailblazer in technological innovations, Curtis has designed several of their own processes such as CurtCOAT®, CurtCHROME®, and CurtCRYSTAL®, featured on iconic brands like Lindt, Estée Lauder, Jim Beam, and Titleist®. In addition to the company's focus on continuous improvement and ensuring high-quality products, Curtis is committed to environmental stewardship and is an industry leader in sustainability, using 100% renewable energy, and becoming the first carbon-neutral packaging company in North America in 2007. Curtis' commitment to innovation, sustainability, and cost-effective packaging has made them a trusted partner of high-profile clients for over 175 years.

For more information on Curtis Packaging visit https://www.curtispackaging.com.

Media Contact: Yennifer Barrientos, [email protected]

SOURCE Curtis Packaging

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.