Curtis Smith Named Chief Marketing Officer at American Outdoor Brands

"Curtis has amassed significant experience within the outdoor industry and managed strategic categories for some of the most widely recognized outdoor product brands in the world, including Coleman, Campingaz, Bushnell, BUBBA, and Crimson Trace," said Brian Murphy, President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands. "Since joining us in 2017, he has played a pivotal role in helping to develop and implement our brand strategy, most notably our unique Dock & Unlock™ strategy, a key element in setting the growth trajectory for our 20 brands geared toward the outdoor enthusiast. He has also led our successful initiative to establish an online presence for each of our brands, an accomplishment that positioned us to deliver meaningful growth across our traditional, and e-commerce channels throughout the pandemic. I am excited to welcome Curtis to this new executive leadership role and look forward to his continuing contributions to our success."

Smith joined the Company as a divisional Vice President of Marketing in October 2017, prior to its spin-off as American Outdoor Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Earlier, he was a Global Product Lane Director at Vista Outdoor Inc., a publicly held designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor sports and recreation products. Smith also served as Director of Global Product Line Management and Global Category Manager at the Coleman Company, Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of primarily outdoor camping gear.

Smith said, "As a lifelong, outdoor enthusiast, I am honored to lead our talented, creative and ambitious team of experts as we bring our diverse portfolio of highly authentic brands to a growing base of consumers. Together, our team has created an intense and robust brand positioning process, uniquely designed to breathe life into each brand, establish a framework for where each brand has permission to play, and formalize the appropriate guidelines for differentiating the brands within the broader competitive landscape. I look forward to the future, as we continue the exciting journey that will take our brands from Niche to Known™."

Smith earned his B.S. in Chemistry and his M.B.A. at Oklahoma City University. He currently serves on the Board of Regents for the American Knife & Tool Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for the knife industry.

