CURV INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Torrid Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

Oct 11, 2024, 16:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Torrid Holdings Inc. ("Torrid" or "the Company") (NYSE: CURV). Investors who purchased Torrid securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CURV.

Investigation Details

On October 7, 2024, Torrid announced the termination of "Ms. Elizabeth Muñoz-Guzman, the [Company's] Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer . . . effective as of October 4, 2024[.]" On this news, Torrid's stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 10.42%, to close at $3.18 per share on October 7, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Torrid securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CURV. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

