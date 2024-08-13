Curvalux Accelerates Global Internet Access with Strategic Investment from Pegasus Capital Advisors.

Sustainable wireless technology pioneer secures working capital to expand urban and rural connectivity and bridge the digital divide

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curvalux, a leading manufacturer of innovative, energy-efficient fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband technologies, announced today a strategic investment from the Subnational Climate Fund, managed by Pegasus Capital Advisors. This partnership aims to help facilitate prompt production and delivery of existing orders for Curvalux's sustainable high speed wireless products to valuable customers that are servicing communities with essential internet access, including those areas without access to electricity.

Curvalux's suite of Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) products includes the world's leading high-capacity fixed wireless systems. They operate in both unlicensed 5-6 GHz frequencies (Curvalux 2) and millimeter-wave spectrum (Curvalux 3). Designed specifically for deployment in rural areas lacking electricity, these products enable Curvalux customers, including internet service providers and telecommunication companies, to prioritize sustainability and carbon emission reduction. Curvalux devices consume minimal power, enabling solar-powered operation and presenting a green alternative to power-intensive 5G technologies in extending connectivity to rural communities.

Richard Pak, Curvalux CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are very excited and honored to partner with Pegasus to make a meaningful impact on the lives of billions of people in developing countries and around the world that lack access to crucial information, communications and applications that the internet can provide. Together with Pegasus, we are committed to empowering local communities through sustainable universal broadband access, while focusing on the critical reduction of carbon emissions caused by inefficient 4G and 5G telecommunication systems."

David Cogut, partner at Pegasus Capital Advisors added: "We are extremely excited to partner with such an experienced and innovative team at Curvalux. The Company, offers a critical, energy-efficient technology to bridge the digital divide in the Global South. We believe that deployment of advanced networks is necessary for economic and educational development. Nonetheless, development of these networks is difficult due to electricity constraints and high infrastructure costs. Curvalux solutions offer a unique solution to enable and improve livelihoods for billions of people, without contributing further to power needs. We're proud to help scale the Curvalux impact to many countries around the world."

About Curvalux: Curvalux is a leading fixed wireless access (FWA) company that offers innovative technologies to connect people to the internet in urban and rural hard-to-reach areas. Through its cutting-edge solutions, Curvalux aims to bridge the digital divide and empower underserved communities with reliable and high-speed internet connectivity. All Curvalux products and solutions are designed with the goal of reducing the carbon footprint and providing environmentally sustainable solutions that improve telecommunications network performance while reducing operators' CAPEX and OPEX.

About The Subnational Climate Fund:

The Subnational Climate Fund (SCF) is a global blended finance initiative that aims to invest in and scale mid-sized (5– 75 M $USD) subnational infrastructure projects in the fields of sustainable energy, waste and sanitation, regenerative agriculture and nature-based solutions in developing countries. The SCF features a dedicated, grant-funded facility ($28M) for Technical Assistance (TA) that provides technical support and grant funding to stakeholders in identifying and strengthening investment proposals for the Fund. The Green Climate Fund committed up to $150 million to the Investment Fund for a junior tranche which is intended to further de-risk investment, and a further $18.5 million for the technical assistance facility.

About Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P.:

About Pegasus Capital Advisors, L.P Pegasus Capital Advisors is a leading global private markets impact investment manager. As the first U.S. private equity fund manager accredited by the Green Climate Fund, we are dedicated to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth while providing attractive returns for our investors. To this end, in addition to SCF, Pegasus manages the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) and the Blue Green Bank (BGB). Pegasus collaborates closely with international development organizations and has announced a ground-breaking partnership with UNDP to generate finances for sustainable development. Pegasus was founded in 1996 by Craig Cogut, Pegasus has invested over $2 billion across seven private equity funds.

