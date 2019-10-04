Curvature Appoints Rodolfo Piedra to Lead Americas Sales Growth

"Rodolfo is a highly experienced executive and sales leader with an outstanding record of sales accomplishments," said Yehia Maaty Omar, CEO of Curvature. "In addition, his proven ability to develop efficient sales organizations will play an invaluable role in our North America business and continued global expansion."

An executive with Americas leadership experience in both enterprise and channel sales for technology products and services, Piedra started his career at IBM in Peru before working for more than two decades at Xerox Corporation. Most recently, he served as regional vice president overseeing the United States western region. In that role, Piedra successfully scaled sales to drive revenue growth while improving offerings for all indirect channels. Prior to that role, Piedra held an impressive succession of vice president and general manager roles at Xerox's Latin America region in Chile, Mexico, Peru and Argentina, respectively. During his career, he held senior sales positions of increased responsibilities for services and hardware solutions.

"I'm excited to join Curvature and leverage my sales and management experience together with my results-driven and growth mindset approach," said Piedra. "I look forward to implementing all I've learned to help Curvature and its customers, many of which are large, multi-national organizations, benefit from the delivery of more flexible and responsive IT support services."

With more than 15,000 customers worldwide, Curvature is significantly larger in size and services scope than its closest competitors. The company conducts business in 20 languages, ensuring world-class support for organizations striving to maximize savings and optimize efficiency on their maintenance and diversified IT support services.

As the global leader in independent IT support, products and services, Curvature is transforming how companies manage, maintain and upgrade equipment and support for multi-vendor, multinational networks and data centers. At a time of competing IT priorities and digital transformations, companies need to be nimble, efficient and smart in how they invest in IT and business innovation. A strategic partner with more than 15,000 organizations globally, Curvature specializes in de­livering 24x7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement and complete lifecycle management of networking and data center equipment under one global contract from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.curvature.com.

