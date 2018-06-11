Curvature Named to CRN's 2018 Solution Provider 500 List

The Solution Provider 500 is CRN's predominant channel partner award list, serving as the industry standard for recognition of the most successful solution provider companies in the channel since 1995. A regular on the annual SP500 listing for nearly a decade, this year Curvature was ranked No. 85.

"Curvature takes great pride in consistently being named by CRN as one of North America's leading providers of complete IT services and support," said Peter Weber, CEO of Curvature. "For nearly a decade, CRN has recognized our continued success and growth in IT services and solutions, naming Curvature to the SP500 list since 2009. This year, Curvature is the only provider of Third-Party Maintenance (TPM) included among the top 100 solution providers, reinforcing the value our customers and partners are placing on end-to-end maintenance and support."

The complete 2018 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.crn.com/sp500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the North American IT channel partner organizations that have earned the highest revenue over the past year, providing a valuable resource to vendors looking for top solution providers to partner with," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on this year's list represent an incredible, combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. We extend our sincerest congratulations to each of these top-performing solution providers and look forward to their future pursuits and successes."

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @Curvature to @CRN 2018 SP500 list #CRNSP500 www.crn.com/sp500

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Curvature

As the global leader in independent IT support, products and services, Curvature is transforming how companies manage, maintain and upgrade equipment and support for multi-vendor, multinational networks and data centers. At a time of competing IT priorities and digital transformations, companies need to be nimble, efficient and smart in how they invest in IT and business innovation. A strategic partner with more than 15,000 organizations globally, Curvature specializes in de­livering 24x7 global technical support, advanced hardware replacement, and complete lifecycle management of networking and data center equipment under one global contract from locations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.curvature.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curvature-named-to-crns-2018-solution-provider-500-list-300661458.html

SOURCE Curvature

Related Links

http://www.curvature.com

