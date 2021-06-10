Curve Dental Announces Integration with Dental Intelligence, Inc. to Offer Online Scheduling

According to Jana Macon, Curve Dental's Chief Operating Officer, "As the leading cloud-based practice management platform, we believe it's essential to give our customers the flexibility to choose the software they prefer to work with for specific areas of their business. We're excited to further expand our top-tier ecosystem of partners by integrating with LocalMed to offer our customers real-time online scheduling."

Dental Intelligence, Inc. provides the only real-time online third-party scheduling solution in dentistry that integrates with all major practice management systems. It allows patients to book appointments completely online 24/7/365. LocalMed allows the dental office to maintain their scheduling rules while enabling patients to book new appointments on holidays, over weekends, or in the dead of night.

"This integration will bring modern convenience to dental patients everywhere. Even more importantly, it will make it far easier for those patients to access necessary healthcare," said Weston Lunsford, CEO of Dental Intelligence, Inc. "By partnering with Curve, we're making sure that getting a dentist appointment is as easy for patients as booking a flight or shopping online."

About Curve Dental

Founded in 2004, Curve Dental provides web-based dental software and related services to dental practices within the United States and Canada. Curve Dental is privately held with offices in Provo, Utah, and Calgary, Alberta. The company strives to make dental software less about computers and more about user experience. Their creative thinking can be seen in the design of their software which is easy to use and built only for the web. Visit www.curvedental.com for more information.

About Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Dental Intelligence, Inc. is the world's smartest software used by thousands of dentists to manage and grow their practices. Dental Intelligence, Inc. simplifies the team's daily activities that are most important in improving patient health and increasing profitability in the practice. To learn more, visit www.dentalintel.com

SOURCE Dental Intelligence