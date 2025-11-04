Curve Dental Announces Strategic Integration Partnership with DentalHQ, Setting New Standard for Connected Practice Management

As the leader in cloud-based and innovative business solutions for dentists and their teams, Curve's expanding offering will further simplify, streamline, and strengthen performance for dental practices nationwide

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Dental ®, the leading provider of all-in-one, cloud-based dental practice management software, today announced a new strategic integration partnership with DentalHQ ®, a premier patient membership management platform that helps dental practices strengthen patient relationships, improve cash flow, and grow predictable recurring revenue.

Curve Dental and DentalHQ unite to expand the industry’s most connected ecosystem—empowering dental practices with modern, integrated solutions for growth and patient care.

This latest collaboration builds on Curve Dental's growing ecosystem of best-in-class solutions and reinforces its position as the most connected and comprehensive platform in cloud dentistry. Together, Curve and DentalHQ will empower practices to launch and manage in-house patient membership programs seamlessly—reducing administrative burden, driving loyalty, and supporting long-term financial growth.

Advancing Curve's Vision for a Unified Practice Experience

Through its partnership with DentalHQ, Curve Dental continues to advance its mission to simplify and unify every part of practice management. From patient communication to clinical visits, payments, and insurance verification, Curve synchronizes trusted technologies into one intuitive platform that helps teams work smarter and deliver more human-centered care.

DentalHQ joins Curve's growing network of prestigious integration partners, including Mango Voice, Pearl AI, Bola AI, and DentalXChange—each selected for their innovation, reliability, and alignment with Curve's customer-first philosophy.

"Our goal is to eliminate complexity for dental teams by bringing together the very best tools in one place. By aligning with DentalHQ, we're enabling practices to strengthen patient relationships, simplify operations, and build predictable revenue—all within the Curve ecosystem," said Jana Macon, President of Curve Dental. "This strategic integration with DentalHQ strengthens Curve's position as the industry's innovation hub—connecting best-in-class partners to power modern practice performance."

Empowering Practices with Predictable Growth

As insurance reimbursements decline and administrative demands rise, many practices are turning to in-house membership programs to create more stable, patient-centered revenue streams. DentalHQ automates every step of that process—from plan creation and enrollment to payments and renewals—giving practices the power to deliver affordable care while improving cash flow and retention.

Through this relationship, Curve customers will soon be able to:

Seamlessly integrate membership management into daily workflows





Automate payments and renewals for reliable, recurring income





Gain actionable insights into program performance and patient engagement





Strengthen loyalty and satisfaction through personalized membership options

"At DentalHQ, we believe practices should own their relationships with patients—not rely solely on third-party payers," said Kendra Hunter, General Manager of DentalHQ. "Our alliance with Curve allows us to deliver a truly streamlined experience where practices can manage memberships effortlessly alongside scheduling, billing, and patient communication."

The Power of a Connected Ecosystem

The integration with DentalHQ represents another step in Curve's long-term strategy to create the industry's most intelligent, integrated dental platform. By bringing together best-in-class partners to power modern practice performance, Curve offers practices a cohesive ecosystem designed to streamline clinical, operational, and financial workflows—all within one simple to use solution.

"Each integration we add is intentional," added Macon. "Each one extends the value of Curve and helps practices focus on what matters most: their patients. We're not just connecting technology—we're connecting the entire practice experience."

For more information and to request pricing, Curve customers can visit here to learn more.

About DentalHQ

DentalHQ powers the future of in-house membership plans for dental practices of all sizes. From single-office teams to multi-location DSOs, DentalHQ delivers connected automation, real-time PMS integration, and intuitive tools that simplify management, strengthen patient loyalty, and drive predictable revenue—no insurance required. Visit www.dentalhq.com to see how your practice can grow with DentalHQ.

About Curve Dental

Curve Dental provides the leading all-in-one cloud-based practice management software for dental professionals and practices across the United States and Canada. From the start, the company has been singularly focused on the dental industry and is committed to delivering the best all-in-one dental practice management and patient engagement software for practices of all sizes. Curve Dental is privately held, with offices in Provo, Utah; Alpharetta, Georgia; Calgary, Alberta; and Aberdeen, Scotland. Visit www.curvedental.com or call 1-888-910-HERO for more information.

SOURCE Curve Dental