Curve Dental Announces Strategic Partnership with The Dentists Supply Company

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Dental, a leading provider of cloud-based dental solutions, today announced a partnership with The Dentists Supply Company (TDSC), an online dental supply company dedicated to providing members of organized dentistry with savings on dental supplies and small equipment. The partnership provides discounted pricing for TDSC shoppers and Curve customers which could save up to 24% as compared to MSRP.

"Both Curve Dental and TDSC are focused on utilizing a more modern technological approach to change older, less efficient industry business models," said Gary Long, Chief Revenue Officer of Curve Dental. "Technology is changing the playing field, enabling dental practices to remain independent if they so choose, no longer having to buy practice management software from their local supplies vendor. The savings in time, responsibilities, and investment are significant and aim to make independent practices stronger and more profitable."

Curve Dental's practice management software combined with TDSC's dental supply savings enables independent practices to compete with DSOs by lowering overhead costs while at the same time utilizing better technology, enhancing the patient experience, maximizing data security and improving profitability through cloud technology.

"Curve's dedication to helping dental practices retain their independence is in lockstep with our mission to share collective buying power that allows our shoppers to reduce overhead and gain control," said Jim Wiggett, CEO at TDSC. "The combination of Curve and TDSC gives independent dentists buying power and cloud technology at a very affordable cost. This helps them remain competitive with larger practices while delivering an outstanding patient experience."

About Curve Dental

Founded in 2004, Curve Dental provides web-based dental software and related services to dental practices within the United States and Canada. The company is privately held, with offices in Provo, Utah, and Calgary, Alberta. The company strives to make dental software less about computers and more about user experience. Their creative thinking can be seen in the design of their software, that's easy to use and built only for the web. Visit www.curvedental.com for more information.

About The Dentists Supply Company

The Dentists Supply Company (TDSC) leverages collective purchasing power to attain better supply pricing for practices of every size. Founded in 2015 as a subsidiary of the California Dental Association, TDSC provides significant savings on dental supplies from authorized sources plus free shipping on every order, with no minimums as a benefit included in dental association membership. For more information, visit www.tdsc.com.

