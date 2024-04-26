Curve Health and MindCare Forge Strategic Partnership to Elevate Behavioral Health Services in Skilled Nursing Facilities

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Health, a trailblazer in innovative healthcare solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with MindCare, a leading provider of behavioral health services, with a focus on enhancing care delivery within Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs). This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in transforming the landscape of behavioral health care within SNFs, ensuring residents receive comprehensive and compassionate mental health support.

MindCare has emerged as a frontrunner in delivering tailored behavioral health services to a diverse range of healthcare settings, including Acute Care, Corrections, and Long-Term Care. With a distinguished reputation for excellence, MindCare specializes in meeting the unique needs of individuals within SNFs, offering comprehensive solutions that promote mental well-being and improve overall quality of life.

By joining forces, Curve Health and MindCare aim to develop and implement innovative solutions specifically designed to address the behavioral health challenges encountered in SNFs. Leveraging Curve Health's advanced technology and MindCare's specialized expertise, this partnership will empower SNFs to provide unparalleled mental health support to their residents.

"We are excited to collaborate with MindCare to enhance behavioral health services within Skilled Nursing Facilities," said Matt Michela, CEO of Curve Health. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to improving the lives of SNF residents by prioritizing their mental well-being. Together, we will develop tailored solutions that empower SNFs to deliver high-quality, person-centered care."

Through this partnership, Curve Health and MindCare will equip SNFs with the tools and resources needed to address the growing demand for behavioral health services among residents. By integrating technology and clinical expertise, they will enable SNFs to enhance care delivery, improve outcomes, and promote overall resident satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to partner with Curve Health to elevate behavioral health services within Skilled Nursing Facilities," said Tana Whitt, Chief Clinical Officer of MindCare. "Together, we will leverage our collective strengths to develop innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of SNF residents. By combining technology and specialized expertise, we aim to set a new standard for excellence in behavioral health care within SNFs."

As the demand for behavioral health services continues to grow within SNFs, Curve Health and MindCare are committed to driving positive change and improving the quality of life for residents. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative initiatives, they will continue to advance mental health care delivery and support the well-being of individuals within SNFs nationwide.

About Curve Health:

Curve Health addresses challenges in the senior care market, including fragmented services, funding gaps, and staffing shortages, which can lead to suboptimal care quality and wasted resources. Post-acute care facilities are provided with access to clinicians and proven technology to enhance quality, compliance, and efficiency while reducing waste and costs. Curve's advanced digital platform creates efficient communication channels that improve patient outcomes through technology and improved workflow, enabling clinicians and operators in post-acute settings to focus their time and efforts on improving the care experience, reducing expense, and increasing provider revenue.

To learn more, visit: curvehealth.com

About MindCare:

MindCare Solutions, established in 2013, is a leading provider of telepsychiatry and telebehavioral health services based in Nashville, Tennessee. MindCare partners with healthcare organizations to deliver best-in-class, end-to-end telebehavioral health services that combine evidence-based care pathways, an advanced technology platform (MindCare Connect™), and high-quality providers. Implementing MindCare's services has improved access to care, increased patient flow, enhanced patient and provider satisfaction, and reduced client costs.

For further information, visit: mindcaresolutions.com

SOURCE Curve Health