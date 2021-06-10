Curve Health Announces Charlene Frizzera, Former Head of CMS, Joins Board of Directors as Company Expands its Footprint in Post-Acute and Value-Based Care

"This is a time of unique challenges in skilled nursing, which provides an opportunity for bold solutions," said Frizzera. "The Curve Health solution, and the team behind it, are just what the space needs. I'm excited to work with them and other innovators to create a better experience for people in nursing homes and a more sustainable business model for Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs)."

Curve Health partners with SNFs to improve patient care and outcomes, increase census, drive higher per patient reimbursement, and ensure SNFs are operating effectively and efficiently. A recent study by Western Journal of Emergency Medicine found care provided through the Curve Health platform reduced SNF patient hospital admissions by up to 80%.

"Providing care in place for nursing home patients is among the most important things we can do as a country -- both to honor and provide comfort to this vulnerable population, and create a healthcare system that is committed to value for those that use it most," Frizzera said. "That's long been a pursuit of mine, and I'm excited to help Curve Health realize it for the patients we care for," Frizzera said.

Frizzera served as the Acting Administrator of CMS under the Obama Administration from 2009-2010. She currently serves as the President and CEO of CF Health Advisors, a health policy and business strategy advisory firm she co-founded with her partner, Jeremy Brown. CF Health Advisors combines her extensive knowledge after serving 30 years of federal service at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services with the financing industry expertise of her partner to offer unique and practical perspectives on health care.

"We're thrilled to add Charlene's knowledge and voice to our Board," said Rob MacNaughton, CEO of Curve Health. "Charlene's experience at CMS and throughout her career are vital to our team as we continue to expand. Her deep industry expertise and long-standing commitment to improving patient care will be an invaluable addition to Curve Health's Board of Directors."

Over Frizzera's thirty-year career at CMS she gained extensive, in-depth policy and operational knowledge; she previously held the positions of Chief Operating Officer of CMS; Deputy Director of the Center for Medicaid and State Operations; Regional Administrator of the Philadelphia Regional Office; and various other positions in the Medicaid and Medicare programs.

She also is currently a member of the Board of Directors for several companies, and an investor and advisor to early-stage healthcare technology companies. In addition, she is an adjunct professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Curve Health is senior care without walls. Founded in April of 2020 on a platform that's reduced patient transfers from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to Emergency Departments by 80%, Curve advances connected senior care by bridging the silos that hinder healthcare delivery today; enabling physicians to remotely care for patients in SNFs, at home, in ambulances or wherever they may be. Curve combines telemedicine, a health information exchange, predictive analytics, and smart billing into a single platform, resulting in higher quality care + significant return on investment while ensuring the most seamless patient experience. To learn more visit: www.curvehealth.com

