Curve Health Names Post-Acute Veteran, Steven Goldschmidt, to Lead Skilled Nursing Facility Expansion

Curve Health partners with SNFs to improve patient care and outcomes, increase census, drive higher per patient reimbursement, and ensure SNFs are operating effectively and efficiently. A recent study by Western Journal of Emergency Medicine found care provided through the Curve Health platform reduced SNF patient hospital admissions by up to 80%.

"I've been tracking the work of the Curve Health team for years and I'm really excited to bring their solution nationwide during this important moment in the SNF industry," said Goldschmidt who brings more than 14 years of post-acute experience to Curve Health. "Expanding the ability of physicians to care for patients remotely -- not just via an iPad but via a remote hospital system with integrated electronic health records -- is the future of SNF care, and I'm thrilled to be at its forefront.

Goldschmidt joins Curve as a healthcare technology veteran. Before joining Curve, Goldschmidt worked as the Vice President of Business Development, Post-Acute Care at Collective Medical, which was acquired by PointClickCare this past December. Prior to Collective, Goldschmidt was an early employee at SigmaCare which was acquired by MatrixCare where he worked as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. In each of these roles Goldschmidt saw first-hand the rapid adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the SNF setting.

"The adoption of EHRs was an important first step to enhancing SNF care," says Rob MacNaughton, CEO of Curve Health. "Curve Health leverages integrations with EHRs, surfaces it to on-site providers and remote physicians in real-time, and connects them via our best-in-class telemedicine solution. Steven's vast experience growing EHR and Care Coordination adoption within the sector will accelerate Curve's growth as we foresee a similar adoption of remote physician care options in the SNF space."

The integration of Curve Health's platform allows SNFs to improve patient outcomes by providing more personalized care. Residents are directly connected from their rooms with remote providers through a tablet, allowing collaboration with onsite nurses who execute treatment plans. Enhanced care for individuals is made available through advanced predictive analytics, ensuring more accurate identification and treatment of medical conditions, and accurate execution of advanced care plans. Additionally, business intelligence analytics enable SNFs to improve staffing allocation, and smart billing features provide appropriate reimbursement for remote physician groups.

About Curve Health:

Curve Health is senior care without walls. Founded in April of 2020 on a platform that's reduced patient transfers from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to Emergency Departments by 80%, Curve advances connected senior care by bridging the silos that hinder healthcare delivery today; enabling physicians to remotely care for patients in SNFs, at home, in ambulances or wherever they may be. Curve combines telemedicine, a health information exchange, predictive analytics, and smart billing into a single platform, resulting in higher quality care + significant return on investment while ensuring the most seamless patient experience. To learn more visit: www.curvehealth.com

SOURCE Curve Health

Related Links

curvehealth.com

