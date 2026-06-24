CURVE Sports Expands Platform with Knights Knation, Strengthening Development Pathways and National Baseball Infrastructure

The nationally recognized Louisiana-based organization joins the CURVE Sports platform, bringing its deep development network, recruiting expertise, and player-first culture into CURVE's growing operator-led ecosystem.

MANDEVILLE, La., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CURVE Sports today announced that Knights Knation Baseball has joined the CURVE Sports platform, which we believe further strengthens the company's ability to support long-term player development, club leadership, and sustainable growth across youth baseball.

Knights Knation, one of the premier development organizations in the country, will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership while gaining access to CURVE Sports' shared infrastructure, development systems, and technology platform.

Founded in 2007 by former Major League pitcher, longtime MLB scout, and current Los Angeles Dodgers National Pitching Crosschecker Jack Cressend, Knights Knation has built a nationally respected reputation centered around player development, recruiting support, relationships, and long-term athlete growth.

The alignment reflects CURVE Sports' long-term strategy: building a baseball-first operating platform that supports great leaders, preserves local culture, and raises standards across development, operations, and the family experience—without centralized control.

"Jack and the Knights Knation leadership team have built one of the most respected development organizations in amateur baseball," said Sandy Ogg, CEO of CURVE Sports. "Their experience, relationships, and commitment to doing things the right way align directly with how we believe the future of youth baseball should operate. This partnership is about supporting what they've built while giving them access to additional infrastructure, technology, and long-term platform support."

Since its inception, Knights Knation has helped over 1,000 players continue their careers at the collegiate level, while also producing more than 100 MLB Draft selections and multiple Major League players. The organization operates a growing network of affiliate programs across the Southeast and beyond, with strong relationships throughout high school, collegiate, and professional baseball.

Through the alignment with CURVE Sports, Knights Knation will utilize the CURVE Sports platform, including:

The Allegiance membership ecosystem

The CURVE Test performance assessment platform

Objective player development data and longitudinal tracking

Expanded recruiting and player promotion support

Operational infrastructure and administrative services

Savings programs for travel, hotels, equipment, and family expenses

The partnership also reinforces CURVE Sports' "Test. Train. Compete. Recruit." development philosophy—connecting objective player evaluation, training systems, competition environments, and recruiting visibility into one integrated ecosystem.

For players and families, the partnership enhances access to:

Clearer long-term development pathways

Advanced performance testing and objective athlete data

Expanded recruiting guidance and exposure opportunities

Greater transparency throughout the development process

A connected national network of aligned organizations and resources

Importantly, Knights Knation will remain led by its existing leadership team, with day-to-day operations, coaching philosophy, and culture unchanged.

"We built Knights Knation around relationships, development, and helping players maximize their opportunities both on and off the field," said Jack Cressend, Founder and CEO of Knights Knation. "Joining CURVE Sports allows us to continue operating with the same vision and standards while gaining access to a broader platform that can enhance the experience for our players and families through technology, data, and expanded infrastructure."

Knights Knation's longstanding "#4L" philosophy — representing "Knights 4 Life" — has become a defining part of the organization's identity, emphasizing lifelong relationships, accountability, development, and family culture throughout the program.

This announcement builds on the launch of CURVE Sports, which brings together Diamond Allegiance and CURVE Test Centers into a unified ecosystem. The launch of CURVE Sports is supported by a long-term partnership from Weatherford Capital, The Ogg Family, and Matthew Scattarella. Founded by Drew, Sam, and Will Weatherford, Weatherford Capital brings deep experience scaling mission-driven organizations, informed by a lifetime of competitive sports. Their relationship-driven approach—known as The Weatherford Way—prioritizes disciplined process, teamwork, learning, and long-term impact.

"Youth baseball is incredibly fragmented," said Drew Weatherford, Founding Partner of Weatherford Capital. "Organizations like Knights Knation have been building real trust with families over decades through consistency, development, and leadership. CURVE Sports exists to support operators like Jack and his team with the infrastructure, systems, and long-term capital that can help them continue to scale their impact without compromising who they are."

"This is how CURVE Sports grows," Sandy Ogg added. "By partnering with experienced operators, supporting strong leadership, and expanding the platform in a way that strengthens the game, not fragments it."

CURVE Sports plans to continue welcoming aligned organizations into its ecosystem as part of its mission to build a stronger, more sustainable future for youth baseball.

Stronger Together isn't a slogan. It's how the platform is built.

About CURVE Sports

CURVE Sports is a baseball and softball operating platform designed to strengthen clubs, support long-term player development, and improve the experience for families. By connecting Diamond Allegiance, CURVE Test Centers, and aligned baseball organizations, CURVE Sports provides shared infrastructure, development systems, and trusted data—while preserving leadership, independence, and culture. Visit www.curvesports.com

About Knights Knation

Founded in 2007 by former Major League pitcher and current Los Angeles Dodgers National Pitching Crosschecker Jack Cressend, Knights Knation Baseball is a nationally recognized development organization headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana. Built on a foundation of player development, recruiting expertise, relationships, and long-term athlete growth, Knights Knation has helped more than 1,000 players continue their baseball careers at the collegiate level while producing over 100 MLB Draft selections and multiple Major League players. The organization operates a growing national network of affiliate programs and is widely respected for its experienced coaching staff, player-first culture, and "#4L" philosophy — Knights 4 Life. Visit www.knightsknation.com

About Weatherford Capital

Weatherford Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2015, the Firm aspires to partner with visionary founders and leaders to build enduring companies critical to the long-term growth of the economy, spanning technology, financial services, business services, sports, and public-sector markets. Through a relationship-driven approach—known as The Weatherford Way—prioritizes disciplined process, teamwork, learning, and long-term impact. For more information, visit WeatherfordCapital.com.

Nothing in this press release is an offer to sell securities.

Media Contact: Tom Judge Chief Marketing Officer, CURVE Sports, [email protected], 760.916.3828

SOURCE CURVE Sports