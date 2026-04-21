CURVE Sports Expands Platform with Power Baseball, Strengthening Player Development in Florida

The Florida-based organization joins the CURVE Sports platform, expanding development pathways for players and families while reinforcing the company's operator-led approach to youth baseball.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CURVE Sports today announced that POWER Baseball has joined the CURVE Sports platform, marking an expansion of the organization's development ecosystem into Florida, which we believe further strengthens its ability to support long-term player development, club leadership, and sustainable growth across youth baseball.

Power Baseball, a respected development organization known for its disciplined coaching, competitive teams, and commitment to long-term player growth, will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership while gaining access to CURVE Sports' shared infrastructure, development systems, and technology platform.

The alignment reflects CURVE Sports' long-term strategy: building a baseball-first operating platform that supports great leaders, preserves local culture, and raises standards across development, operations, and the family experience—without centralized control.

"Power Baseball is exactly the type of organization CURVE Sports was built to support," said Sandy Ogg, CEO of CURVE Sports. "Brian and his team have built a strong program by focusing on coaching, development, and relationships with families. Our role is to give great operators access to the infrastructure, data, and long-term support that can help programs like Power Baseball to keep growing without losing what makes them special."

Founded in 2016 by two experienced high school head coaches — Eric Lassiter, Jesse Marlo — alongside training facility owner Brian Dempsey, Power Baseball was created to build an opportunity-focused travel baseball program grounded in transparency, advocacy, and education, guiding families through the recruiting and development process to help foster long-term success at every level of baseball.

Since its founding, the organization has grown beyond its Florida roots to support affiliated Power Baseball programs across multiple regions, including South Carolina, North Carolina, and New York, serving baseball and softball athletes through a growing network of development-focused teams and training programs.

Through the alignment with CURVE Sports, Power Baseball will gain access to expanded resources, including the CURVE Sports Performance Testing system, objective player development data, operational support, and platform-level services designed to reduce administrative burden and improve outcomes for players and families.

For players and families, the partnership enhances access to:

Clearer development pathways

Objective testing and performance insights through advanced player assessments

Expanded services, events, and recruiting support

Greater transparency and confidence in development decisions

Savings programs for travel, hotels, and baseball expenses

Importantly, Power Baseball will remain led by its existing leadership team, with day-to-day operations, coaching philosophy, and culture unchanged.

"We started Power Baseball with a clear goal — build a program centered on development, accountability, and creating real opportunities for players," said Brian Dempsey, Founder of Power Baseball. "Joining the CURVE Sports platform allows us to continue leading the organization the way we believe it should be run, while gaining access to better systems, performance data, and long-term support that will help us serve our players and families even better across our growing Power Baseball network."

This announcement builds on the launch of CURVE Sports, which brings together Diamond Allegiance and CURVE Test Center into a unified ecosystem. The launch of CURVE Sports is supported by a long-term partnership from Weatherford Capital, The Ogg Family, and Matthew Scattarella. Founded by Drew, Sam, and Will Weatherford, Weatherford Capital brings deep experience scaling mission-driven organizations, informed by a lifetime of competitive sports. Their relationship-driven approach—known as The Weatherford Way—prioritizes disciplined process, teamwork, learning, and long-term impact.

"Youth baseball is incredibly fragmented," said Drew Weatherford, founding partner of Weatherford Capital and co-founder of Collegiate Athletic Solutions. "This dispersion makes it harder for the best programs to reach the players and families who need them most. Brian and his team have built exactly the kind of program that we believe is poised to grow — and CURVE Sports exists to help make that possible, connecting experienced operators to the infrastructure and long-term capital that can help them scale their impact."

"This is how CURVE Sports grows," Sandy Ogg added. "By partnering with seasoned operators, supporting strong leadership, and expanding the platform in a way that strengthens the game—not fragments it."

CURVE Sports plans to continue to welcome aligned organizations into its ecosystem as part of its mission to build a stronger, more sustainable future for youth baseball.

Stronger Together isn't a slogan. It's how the platform is built.

About CURVE Sports

CURVE Sports is a baseball and softball operating platform designed to strengthen clubs, support long-term player development, and improve the experience for families. By connecting Diamond Allegiance, CURVE Test Centers, and aligned baseball organizations, CURVE Sports provides shared infrastructure, development systems, and reliable data—while preserving leadership, independence, and culture. Visit www.curvesports.com

About Power Baseball

Power Baseball is a development-focused baseball and softball organization founded in 2016 by experienced high school coaches and training leaders committed to building strong athletes through disciplined coaching and long-term development pathways. Headquartered in Florida, the organization supports a growing network of affiliated programs across multiple regions, including South Carolina, North Carolina, New York, and the Gulf South, providing competitive team opportunities and training programs for athletes across the country. Visit www.powerbsb.com

About Weatherford Capital

Weatherford Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2015, the Firm aspires to partner with visionary founders and leaders to build enduring companies critical to the long-term growth of the economy, spanning technology, financial services, business services, sports, and public-sector markets. Through a relationship-driven approach rooted in long-term stewardship of capital and deep experience in public-private partnerships, Weatherford Capital seeks to empower organizations to create lasting value in sectors where regulation, governance, and public engagement shape how businesses and consumers operate. For more information, visit WeatherfordCapital.com.

Nothing in this press release is an offer to sell securities.

Media Contact

Tom Judge

Chief Marketing Officer, CURVE Sports

[email protected]

760.916.3828

www.curvesports.com

SOURCE CURVE Sports