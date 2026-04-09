CURVE Sports Expands Platform with Pitch 2 Pitch, Strengthening Player Development and Club Support

Alignment with the respected development organization reinforces CURVE's operator-led platform—enhancing infrastructure, data, and long-term support while preserving leadership and culture.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CURVE Sports today announced that Pitch 2 Pitch has joined the CURVE Sports platform, which we believe further strengthens its ability to support long-term player development, club leadership, and sustainable growth across youth baseball.

Pitch 2 Pitch, a respected baseball development organization known for its player-first philosophy, disciplined coaching standards, and strong community relationships, will continue to operate under its existing brand and leadership while gaining access to CURVE Sports' shared infrastructure, development systems, and technology platform.

The alignment reflects CURVE Sports' long-term strategy: building a baseball-first operating platform that supports great leaders, preserves local culture, and raises standards across development, operations, and the family experience—without centralized control.

"Pitch 2 Pitch has built something real—strong leadership, a clear development philosophy, and deep trust with families," said Sandy Ogg, CURVE Sports CEO. "This isn't about changing who they are. It's about supporting what they've built and giving them access to a broader platform designed for long-term success."

Founded with a commitment to long-term player development and growth of 'the Millers' teams, while doing things the right way, Pitch 2 Pitch brings on-field expertise and organizational leadership into the CURVE Sports ecosystem. Through this alignment, Pitch 2 Pitch will gain access to expanded resources, including the CURVE Sports Performance Testing system, objective player development data, operational support, and platform-level services designed to reduce administrative burden and improve outcomes for players and families.

For players and families, the partnership enhances access to:

Clearer development pathways aligned to baseball's long timelines

Objective testing and performance insights through advanced player assessments

Expanded services, events, and recruiting support

Greater transparency and confidence in development decisions

Savings programs for travel, hotels and baseball expenses.



Importantly, Pitch 2 Pitch will remain led by its existing leadership team, with day-to-day operations, coaching philosophy, and culture unchanged.

"We built Pitch 2 Pitch by staying focused on development, relationships, and doing right by players and families," said CJ Woodrow, Founder and CEO of Pitch 2 Pitch. "Joining the CURVE Sports platform allows us to strengthen that foundation—giving us access to better systems, data, and long-term support—while continuing to lead our organization the way we always have."

This announcement builds on the launch of CURVE Sports, which brings together Diamond Allegiance and CURVE Test Centers into a unified ecosystem. The launch of CURVE Sports is supported by a long-term partnership from Weatherford Capital, The Ogg Family, and Matthew Scattarella. Founded by Drew, Sam, and Will Weatherford, Weatherford Capital brings deep experience scaling mission-driven organizations, informed by a lifetime of competitive sports. Their relationship-driven approach—known as The Weatherford Way—prioritizes disciplined process, teamwork, learning, and long-term impact.

"Pitch 2 Pitch has earned something that can't be manufactured: genuine credibility with athletes and families, built on disciplined development and consistent leadership," said Drew Weatherford, founding partner of Weatherford Capital and co-founder of Collegiate Athletic Solutions. "In a market as fragmented as youth sports, that kind of trust is rare. CURVE Sports exists to support and scale leaders like CJ and his team, bringing infrastructure, data, and long-term capital behind operators who know how to build it the right way."

"This is how CURVE Sports grows," Sandy Ogg added. "By partnering with experienced operators, supporting strong leadership, and expanding the platform in a way that strengthens the game—not fragments it."

CURVE Sports plans to continue to welcome aligned organizations into its ecosystem as part of its mission to build a stronger, more sustainable future for youth baseball.

Stronger Together isn't a slogan. It's how the platform is built.

About CURVE Sports

CURVE Sports is a baseball and softball operating platform designed to strengthen clubs, support long-term player development, and improve the experience for families. By connecting Diamond Allegiance, CURVE Test Centers, and aligned baseball organizations, CURVE Sports provides shared infrastructure, development systems, and trusted data—while preserving leadership, independence, and culture. Visit www.curvesports.com

About Pitch 2 Pitch

Pitch 2 Pitch is a player development–focused baseball and softball organization committed to building strong athletes, leaders, and teammates through disciplined coaching, clear development pathways, and a player-first culture. Pitch 2 Pitch serves players and families through comprehensive training, competition, and long-term development programs including their team, The Millers. The P2P Millers program is a nationally ranked and recognized organization that competes at the highest levels, with a history of producing college and pro players; 50+ players, on average, go on to play in college annually. For more information, visit www.pitch2pitch.com.

About Weatherford Capital

Weatherford Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2015, the Firm aspires to partner with visionary founders and leaders to build enduring companies critical to the long-term growth of the economy, spanning technology, financial services, business services, sports, and public-sector markets. Through a relationship-driven approach rooted in long-term stewardship of capital and deep experience in public-private partnerships, Weatherford Capital seeks to empower organizations to create lasting value in sectors where regulation, governance, and public engagement shape how businesses and consumers operate. For more information, visit WeatherfordCapital.com.

Nothing in this press release is an offer to sell securities.

Media Contact

Tom Judge

Chief Marketing Officer, CURVE Sports

[email protected]

760.916.3828

www.curvesports.com

SOURCE CURVE Sports