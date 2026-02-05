CURVE Sports Launches as a Unified Platform to Strengthen the Future of Youth Baseball

Backed by Weatherford Capital, CURVE Sports brings together Diamond Allegiance and CURVE Test Centers to support clubs, athletes, and families through a connected, baseball-first ecosystem

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CURVE Sports today announced its official launch as a unified, baseball-first platform designed to strengthen the foundation beneath youth baseball. Built to support club independence while raising standards across development, operations and player development, CURVE Sports connects clubs, athletes, families and trusted data into a single, aligned ecosystem.

CURVE Sports brings together two established organizations – Diamond Allegiance and CURVE Test Centers – under one mission, one platform, and one shared future for the game. Diamond Allegiance is a national network of independent, high-performing youth baseball clubs committed to long-term player development, shared standards, and sustainable club operations. CURVE Test Centers provide objective, sport-specific athlete testing and longitudinal performance data, helping players, families, and coaches better understand development over time and make more informed decisions.

Youth baseball sits at the center of the broader youth sports economy, with families investing more than ever in year-round development, training, competition and exposure, yet the infrastructure supporting that investment has remained fragmented, forcing clubs to manage complex systems while families navigate disconnected experiences and unclear development pathways.

CURVE Sports was built to address that gap.

"Baseball has always been about long-term development, trust, and relationships," said Sandy Ogg , CEO of CURVE Sports. "But the systems supporting the game haven't kept pace with its growth. CURVE Sports exists to strengthen the foundation beneath baseball so clubs can focus on coaching and culture, athletes can develop more thoughtfully, and families can feel confident in the journey."

The launch of CURVE Sports is supported by long-term partnership from Weatherford Capital, The Ogg Family, and Matthew Scattarella. Founded by Drew, Sam, and Will Weatherford, Weatherford Capital brings deep experience scaling mission-driven organizations, informed by a lifetime of competitive sports. Their relationship-driven approach—known as The Weatherford Way—prioritizes disciplined process, teamwork, learning, and long-term impact.

The platform builds on more than five years of relationships, trust, and industry leadership established by Diamond Allegiance, a national network of over 70 independent member clubs representing more than 15,000 players, while adding a robust technology and data layer through CURVE Test Centers. Together, they enable coordinated, data-informed development pathways aligned to baseball's long timelines—without changing how clubs lead, coach, or preserve their individual cultures.

Through CURVE Sports, partner clubs gain access to shared infrastructure, operating standards, development resources, and longitudinal performance insights—while remaining fully independent in leadership and culture.

For players and families, the platform brings greater clarity, continuity, and confidence across the full development journey—from testing and training to competition and recruiting—reducing confusion and helping ensure that time, energy, and resources are invested wisely.

"This is not about consolidation or managing clubs," Sandy Ogg added. "It's about serving great leaders better—preserving independence, raising standards, and building something durable for the next generation of baseball players."

"Weatherford Capital's investment in CURVE Sports is rooted in a deep conviction that youth sports needs an integrated operating system to truly evolve and meet the demands of today's increasingly competitive landscape," said Drew Weatherford , Founding Partner of Weatherford Capital and co-founder of Collegiate Athletic Solutions . "By building a unified platform that supports the full athlete journey — educate, test, train, compete, and recruit — we're replacing fragmentation with continuity and subjectivity with repeatable standards, defined pathways, and measurable results. This empowers local youth sports communities to scale what matters most: character, competence, resilience, and life-long opportunity. We believe this partnership will strengthen the foundation of the game, ensuring youth development matches the caliber of the collegiate and professional pathways that follow."

CURVE Sports will continue expanding its network of aligned clubs and partners nationwide, with a focus on long-term development, sustainable operations, and the enduring health of the game.

About CURVE Sports:

CURVE Sports is a baseball-first operating platform designed to strengthen clubs, support long-term player development, and improve the experience for families. By connecting Diamond Allegiance and CURVE Test Centers, CURVE Sports aligns coaching, development services, and trusted data into one integrated ecosystem—helping clubs operate more effectively while preserving independence and culture. For more information, visit www.curvesports.com

About Weatherford Capital:

Weatherford Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2015, the Firm aspires to partner with visionary founders and leaders to build enduring companies critical to the long-term growth of the economy, spanning technology, financial services, business services, sports, and public-sector markets. Through a relationship-driven approach rooted in long-term stewardship of capital and deep experience in public-private partnerships, Weatherford Capital seeks to empower organizations to create lasting value in sectors where regulation, governance, and public engagement shape how businesses and consumers operate. For more information, visit www.weatherfordcapital.com .

Media Contact

Tom Judge

Chief Marketing Officer, CURVE Sports

[email protected]m

760.916.3828

www.curvesports.com

SOURCE CURVE Sports