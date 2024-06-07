Curve Strengthens US Leadership by Appointing Nancy Yaffa as USA CEO and Reeta K. Holmes as Board Member

Reeta K. Holmes joins Curve as a Board Member, bringing over 25 years of senior investment experience to the team. As a Co-Founder of The Silverfern Group, a leader in global direct investment, Reeta has been a member of the firm's Investment Committee for over a decade, contributing significantly to capital investment decisions. Her leadership extends to philanthropic activities, reflecting her commitment to social responsibility.

As the majority of Americans now use digital wallets more than traditional payment methods, Curve looks to transfer its expertise in consumer and SMB payments optimization to the US market. Digital wallets have become the default method of managing finances, and Curve is redefining the game by offering a digital wallet 'on steroids', enabling customers to eliminate hidden fees from linked cards, stack their cashback and rewards, and even Go-Back-in-Time® and change the card that was charged after the purchase happened.



On her appointment, Nancy said: "I'm delighted to take on the Curve USA CEO role and look forward to replicating in the US market, the financial leadership Curve has cultivated in Europe. I'm determined to share Curve's benefits to US consumers and small businesses, which have significantly more fragmentation than European customers, and deliver the enormous value they will get from an elevated digital wallet experience. Curve helps people manage their money more intelligently and securely than ever before and having seen the direct impact we've had in the UK and Europe on peoples' lives, I'm excited about the potential to support millions of Americans in the same way."

"In joining Curve's Board, I am eager to contribute to the company's journey of innovation and growth in the US market, collaborating with colleagues to further advance Curve's mission and deliver value to its customers and stakeholders," said newly appointed Curve Board Member Reeta K. Holmes.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nancy as Curve's USA CEO," added Shachar Bialick, Founder and CEO of Curve. Her exceptional experience in financial services and dedication to Curve will be invaluable as we expand operations in the USA. Nancy is key to delivering our ambitious goals and driving growth in the US. Additionally, we're excited to have Reeta K. Holmes join our board. Her extensive investment experience and commitment to innovation will be instrumental as we navigate the dynamic US market and drive Curve's success forward."

Among the many benefits Curve customers can enjoy is the ability to change the card they made the payment with after the transaction took place, and the option to set up smart-rules to always route similar transactions to the same card, as well as automatically earning cashback at their favourite stores, and even ensure that hidden fees such as currency conversion fees are eliminated from linked cards. In addition, the associated Curve card can morph into whatever card you select in the Curve Wallet, giving more control over where and how your money is spent, and allowing you to pay with your Curve wallet even in places that don't accept contactless payments.

Curve is the ultimate mobile wallet. It is revolutionising the way people spend, send, see, and save their money by consolidating multiple cards into a single smart card and app. The company's mission is to become the ultimate destination for all consumer financial needs, offering seamless access to a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through the Curve Wallet. Unlike other solutions, Curve empowers users to enhance their existing bank accounts without the need to switch banks. Curve is also available as a wearable device, from smart rings to bracelets and watch straps, providing convenient and stylish payment options. With a presence in 31 markets across the UK and European Economic Area (EEA), Curve is transforming personal finance for users worldwide.

