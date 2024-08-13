CURVE Testing Centers Partner with Prometric to Develop Youth Baseball Talent Evaluations

Standardized tests will capture player abilities for fair, objective, and valid evaluations

BALTIMORE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S.-based youth baseball players will now have access to standardized, efficient, and unbiased evaluations, known as the "CURVE Test," thanks to a new partnership announced today between Prometric®, a global leader of technology-enabled testing and assessment solutions, and Diamond Allegiance, a national partnership of elite-level travel baseball and player development organizations. Prometric participated as a development and delivery partner and an investor in the organization.

"We're incredibly excited about this new application of our science-based testing technology and capabilities," said Stuart Udell, Chief Executive Officer at Prometric. "This opportunity with Diamond Allegiance demonstrates the application of our resources beyond the core high-stakes testing industry into a new market where there is a clear need for validated assessments – youth sports."

Prometric's unparalleled testing capabilities have been paired with globally recognized expert coaches and cognitive scientists to deliver the new CURVE Test. CURVE Test Centers, currently being piloted in Georgia, will connect recruiting and scouting with player development by offering verifiable assessments that capture an athlete's performance across cognitive (Brain), physical (Body), and sport-specific (Ball) skills. The performance data is not only fair, objective, and valid, but also trusted by coaches to help accelerate athletic progress and trusted by college recruiters in the evaluation process for future recruitment.

"Baseball is a very hard sport to scout, and as a result, players, coaches, and parents struggle to have fact-based conversations about players' development and potential," said Chris Gagnon, CEO of CURVE Test Centers. "We are thrilled to partner with Prometric and Diamond Allegiance to bring consistent and unbiased test data to inform those conversations."

Originally formed in 2022, Diamond Allegiance's mission is to help its member clubs create a more accessible and affordable travel baseball ecosystem. They currently partner with a variety of the top travel baseball clubs in the United States, including Team Elite, Power Baseball, Canes, Indiana Bulls, Garciaparra Baseball Group, and California Baseball Academy.

"CURVE Test Centers represent a major step forward towards the goals of our Blueprint for Change," stated Sandy Ogg, founder of Diamond Allegiance. "Redistributing costs away from travel and allowing all players to get quality performance data makes baseball more accessible and inclusive for all.

The CURVE Test was rolled out for youth and high-school baseball players, with plans to expand to other sports, such as softball, in subsequent phases.

"CURVE Test Centers with a Prometric-validated CURVE Score are just what the baseball industry needs. Especially now that the college baseball landscape has drastically changed, reliable and trusted data has never been more important. CURVE Test Centers powered by Prometric couldn't have arrived at a better time," said Clemson University Head Baseball Coach, Erik Bakich.

