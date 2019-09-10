CurveBeam Announces New Validated Protocols for LineUP™ Weight Bearing CT Imaging System

CurveBeam will showcase examples of how weight bearing computed tomography (WBCT) scans produced on the LineUP were utilized in Wright's proprietary technology to model patients' unique anatomy to determine implant component sizes and alignment at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) Annual Meeting in Chicago from September 12 – 15, 2019.

Dr. Robert Santrock, an orthopedic surgeon at the West Virginia University Health System, will deliver a lecture at CurveBeam's exhibit (#932) on Friday, September 13 to discuss how he used the LineUP composite knee-foot scan protocol with the PROPHECY system for his patients who are undergoing a total ankle arthroplasty procedure.

"WVU elected to place the LineUP in the Orthopedic Department, which makes scheduling and performing scans for patients more convenient," Dr. Santrock said. "I am delighted I am now able to use LineUP technology in conjunction with the PROPHECY Preoperative Navigation System."

"The application of WBCT imaging to patient-specific surgical modeling holds tremendous potential to enhance the accuracy of preoperative plans and assessment of post-operative results. It has a tremendous potential to improve outcomes," said Arun Singh, President & CEO of CurveBeam.

The Wright Medical PROPHECY system is used with Wright's INFINITY™ and INBONE™ Total Ankle Replacement Systems and its INVISION™ Total Ankle Revision System.

The CurveBeam LineUP is a weight bearing Extremity CT imaging system. Its innovative design allows for a patient to be scanned while he/she is standing naturally on both feet. The AOFAS recommends weight bearing imaging when possible to get the most accurate assessment. The LineUP offers the largest field-of-view in its class, which allows for both distal limbs to be captured in a single scan.

The LineUP is compact, self-shielded and plugs into a standard wall outlet, making it ideal for point-of-care orthopedic settings. A study published in the International Journal of Diagnostic Imaging concluded, "[due to extremely low levels] radiation should not be a concern when considering the use of WBCT imaging for foot & ankle examination."

About CurveBeam

CurveBeam researches, designs and manufactures cone beam CT imaging systems for the orthopedic specialties. CurveBeam's corporate headquarters is located in Hatfield, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2009 and is privately owned and operated.

