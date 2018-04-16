CurveBeam Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient, Inc. for pedCAT and InReach extremity CT imaging systems

WARRINGTON, Pa., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CurveBeam announced its pedCAT and InReach systems have received an innovative technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the largest member-driven health care company in the country. The contract was awarded based on a recommendation of pedCAT and InReach for orthopedic extremities by one of Vizient's member-led councils. Innovative technology contracts are reserved for technologies that demonstrate an ability to enhance clinical care or patient safety, and those that improve an organization's care delivery or business model.

CurveBeam, LLC, designs and manufactures Cone Beam CT imaging equipment for the orthopedic and podiatric specialties. CuveBeam was founded in 2009, and its corporate office is located in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

The pedCAT system permits high resolution CT imaging of the foot and ankle while the patient is in a natural, standing position. The standing, or weight-bearing view, is vital for foot and ankle specialists to accurately assess biomechanical alignment of the lower extremities. The pedCAT has the largest field of view in its class, hence can scan both feet in their entirety in a single scan. Prior to weight bearing CT imaging, specialists relied on two-dimensional radiographs which provided limited and often misleading details. 3D imaging is providing new insights into forefoot, midfoot and hindfoot alignment; and a myriad of other conditions/pathologies.

The InReach system provides high-resolution CT scans of the hand, wrist and elbow in less than 25 seconds. With a footprint of only 2' x 3', InReach is perfectly suited for the orthopedic setting.

Both systems are self-shielded and plug into a standard wall outlet. Scans are ultra-low dose, and the effective radiation dose exposure is comparable to a plain radiographic study. CurveBeam technology improves access to advanced diagnostic imaging due to its flexible siting requirements.

"We are thrilled to offer enhanced savings on our systems through this contract to Vizient members," CurveBeam President & CEO, Arun Singh said. "CurveBeam technology can be incorporated at multiple levels of healthcare delivery, from the specialists' point-of-care to a complete radiology services department, as well as part of a cutting-edge research operation."

"Hospitals and providers are continuously looking for innovative solutions that offer a unique benefit over other products in the market today," said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and leader of Vizient's Innovative Technology program for suppliers. "After a full review of the pedCAT and InReach systems, Vizient's member council agreed this solution offers an incremental benefit over other products and recommended it for an innovative technology contract."

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

