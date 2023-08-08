Curved televisions market to grow by USD 7,448.43 million from 2022 to 2027; The rising popularity of large-display curved TV boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global curved televisions market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,448.43 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.07% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 38%. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Curved Televisions Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Curved televisions market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (UHD and HD), display size (up to 43 inches, 55-64 inches, 48-50 inches, and greater than 65 inches), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The UHD segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for better viewing angles in the broadcast industry. Furthermore, various collaborations among stakeholders are also fuelling the sales of the 4K UHD TVs. For instance, the UHD alliance comprises numerous manufacturers, technology companies, and Hollywood studios. They follow a collective goal to achieve 4K video quality. Additionally, factors such as rising product innovations and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, increasing demand for UHD curved TVs. Hence, such factors drive the UHD segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global curved televisions market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global curved televisions market.

APAC will contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC is a manufacturing hub for various electronic devices, including curved TVs. Due to the presence of many leading manufacturers headquartered in the region significantly fuelling the curved televisions market growth in APAC. Furthermore, due to the lower ASP of curved TVs in the region compared with that in other regions, leads to increasing demand for curved TVs by consumers. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the curved televisions market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Curved televisions market - Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising popularity of large-display curved TV drives the curved televisions market growth. The consumer segment drives popularity of large displays, which in turn significantly drives the curved televisions market growth. Although the average television size globally is 40 inches, several vendors now offer curved TV with a screen size above 80 inches.

Such trends are very much prevalent in several countries across North America and APAC. In 2019, 25% of the televisions sold were 50 inches or above and accounted for more than half the sales. Thus, such factors drive the curved televisions market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The shifting customer preference toward better /image quality, size, and features of TVs is an emerging curved televisions market trend. Curved TVs provide advanced features of 3D compatibility, auto depth enhancement, reduction in reflection, UHD resolution, and high contrast. They also offer a more balanced and uniform view when compared to their flat counterparts.

In flat TVs, the corners of the screen are farther than the center, which makes them smaller, thereby resulting in an elongated trapezoidal view, whereas, in a curved TV, the slight curvature reduces the distortion by nearly 50% at a standard 8-foot viewing distance. Hence, such trends fuel the curved televisions market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The emergence of low-cost vendors challenges the curved televisions market growth. Since a high-performing curved TV is considerably expensive, various new vendors price their products competitively to position them in the market on the basis of economies of scale.

As a result, the global curved televisions market is highly fragmented due to the presence of these several vendors. In the market, global players offer products with extended additional and support features with better quality. Their products are hence placed at a higher price range. However, new players from APAC countries offer products with similar features but at a low price. Hence, such challenges hinder the curved televisions market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Curved televisions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the curved televisions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the curved televisions market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the curved televisions market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of curved televisions market vendors

Curved televisions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,448.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, South Korea, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Changhong, CloudWalker Streaming Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Loewe Technology GmbH, Nimble Holdings Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PLR IP Holdings LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sceptre Inc., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Stanlee India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Vu Television, and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

