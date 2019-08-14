CURVENEWYORK Event Recap: MODE LINGERIE AND SWIM

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This August 4th - 6th CURVE, the largest trade show in the US dedicated exclusively to lingerie, intimates, loungewear and swimwear returned to New York with over 250 of the leading intimate apparel brands in the world.

Top global lingerie brands such as Chantelle (2019 Designer of the Year), Wacoal, Natori, Komar (Le Mystere, On Gossamer, DKNY), Cosabella, Eberjey, Commando and Hanky Panky showed alongside prestige brands such as Lise Charmel, Simone Pérèle, Fleur of England, Maison Lejaby, Bordelle, Maison Close. Up-and-coming brands that made a big splash in the industry include Else, Studio Pia, Elissa Poppy, Undress Code, Milakrasna, DSTM, Journelle, Monique Morin, Myla London, Le Petit Trou and Ipek Kiramer. Body Positive brands such as Parfait, Panache, Elomi, Evelyn & Bobbie and Curvy Kate secured a larger segment of the market to cater to growing consumer demand.

CURVE included numerous special events such as fitting workshops with top US retailers and lingerie experts, a panel on Inclusivity and Body Positivity moderated by Kimmay Caldwell, with industry legends such as Liris Crosse and Ken Natori, a fashion presentation & the industry's hottest ticket cocktail party.

Raphael Camp, CEO of Eurovet Americas, spoke about the impact of the show: "This show was one of the most well attended with buyers from 25 countries and 47 US states! We received positive feedback that brands made impactful business relationships and secured substantial orders. All exhibiting brands, buyers, sponsors and press partners made this season truly memorable.

With the Us Intimate Apparel Industry generating more than $15billion annually by 2021, and the US Swimwear Industry generating an estimated $3.8billion in 2019, CURVE and its corresponding business transactions are key drivers of the US economy. Says Camp: "We are seeing the rise of hybrid brands - the lines between innerwear and outerwear are being blurred. Top social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat see a great majority of their interactions driven by celebrities and influencers wearing inner-wear as outerwear, lingerie driven trends such as bodysuits, bralettes and lingerie-influenced athleisure."

Brands and buyers alike sang the praises CURVE:

"For our first show and the launch of our new brand Siella Montreal. I just wanted to say we were super pleased with the outcome."

Emilie Vennes, Siella Montreal

"Thanks for your new exhibitor suggestions. I found several new accounts that I ordered/will be ordering from!"

Sugar Cookies, New York (Boutique)

"WOW…awesome show! Big high-five to you and your team!"

Guido Campello, Cosabella

This year CURVE introduced activation spaces, delicious treats and relaxing perks for attendees including CBD Massage , Print Your Own Photo Station , Henna by Naty , Enlightened Ice Cream , La Femiere Yogurt , Michel Cuizel Chocolates , Miss Madeleine Lemon Tarts and Lemon Perfect water.

CURVENEWYORK, a not to be missed event, gathers the best players of the Intimate Apparel and Swimwear industry on the East Coast of North America. The show focuses on creating business relationships and sharing experiences between brands and buyers from the Americas. The CURVE shows are produced by EUROVET AMERICAS. www.curve-newyork.com

