CURVENEWYORK: MODE LINGERIE AND SWIM

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This August, the largest trade show in the US dedicated exclusively to lingerie, intimates, loungewear and swimwear returns to New York with over 300 of the leading intimate apparel brands in the world. CURVE, produced by Eurovet Americas, includes numerous special events such as fitting workshops, zeitgeist-altering panels, their signature fashion presentation & the hot ticket industry cocktail party.

"As the US intimate apparel industry will generate more than $15 billion annually by 2021, we are seeing the rise of intimates as key drivers of fashion trends," says Eurovet America's CEO Raphael Camp. "Top celebrities and influencers are seen on social media outlets in intimates and swimwear just as much as outerwear - we are seeing the line being blurred between intimates and ready to wear, fashion is evolving in favor of our industry. More than ever, lingerie and hybrid items such as bodysuits, longline bras and bustiers are incorporated into ensembles worn on runways and city streets alike. Major industry gatherings like Curve are vital to understand the industry as a whole."

Exciting Brands include:

Top Global Lingerie Brands : Chantelle (2019 Designer of the Year), Wacoal, Natori Intimates, Triumph, Aubade, Simone Perele, Empreinte, Hanky Panky

: Chantelle (2019 Designer of the Year), Wacoal, Natori Intimates, Triumph, Aubade, Simone Perele, Empreinte, Hanky Panky Prestige Brands : Lise Charmel, Fleur of England , Bordelle, Maison Close , I.D. Sarrieri

: Lise Charmel, Fleur of , Bordelle, , I.D. Sarrieri Up-and-Coming Brands : Studio Pia, Elissa Poppy, Undress Code, Milakrasna, Le Petit Trou

: Studio Pia, Elissa Poppy, Undress Code, Milakrasna, Loungewear Brands: Hanro, Derek Rose , Hale Bob , Splendid, Mey, V.O.She

Special Events Include:

CURVE Pitch Off - August 4th 1-2pm

Inclusiveness and Intimate Apparel Panel: Marketing + Campaigns - August 5th 1-2pm

Hosted by industry expert and influencer Kimmay Caldwell of Hurray Kimmay and featuring:

Ken Natori - President, The Natori Company

President, The Natori Company Amandine Taylor - Brand & Social Media Marketing Specialist, Parfait

- Brand & Social Media Marketing Specialist, Parfait Laura Henny - Owner, The Rack Shack

- Owner, The Rack Shack Nicki Vrotsos - Model and Activist

- Model and Activist Tiffany Cole-Allen - Co-founder, The Lingerie Collective

Build Confidence - August 5th 3-3:30pm

With Liris Crosse, 1st Plus Winner of Project Runway, Plus-Size Model and Author of Make The World Your Runway

CURVE Cocktail Hour & Model Presentation: August 5th 5:30-6pm

CURVE Fitting Workshop: August 6th 10:30 - 11:30am

with Karima Renee, the Philly Bra Lady

The Evolution/Revolution of the Consumer and Intimates Market - August 6th 12:30-1pm with The NPD Group's executive director Todd Mick and market insights director Kristen Classi-Zummo

CURVENEWYORK is the leading trade show platform on the East Coast of North America for intimate apparel and swimwear. CURVENEWYORK, a not-to-be-missed event, gathers the best players of the Intimate Apparel and Swimwear industry on the East Coast of North America. The show focuses on creating business relationships and sharing experiences between brands and buyers from the Americas. The CURVE shows are produced by EUROVET AMERICAS. EUROVET is the undisputed world leader for lingerie and swimwear, with international events in Paris, New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Cannes, and Moscow. www.curve-newyork.com

Media Contact: Marcy Clark

212.729.9619 Marcy@marcyclarkpr.com

SOURCE Eurovet Americas

Related Links

http://eurovetamericas.com

