Curvy and Plus Size Brides Can Now Customize Their Wedding Dresses

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haute & Co.™ Bridal, an exclusively, luxury plus-size bridal retailer, serving brides sizes 14 - 32 in Chicago and Charlotte, has expanded with the addition of customized wedding gowns and matching veils. Curvy and plus size brides will finally be able to bring their unique wedding dress vision to life with a company they can trust.

Shannelle Armstrong Fowler, founder of Haute & Co.™ Bridal, shares wedding dresses for curvy and plus size brides that can be customized.

The process is simple. Brides secure their "Customized Wedding Gown" appointment online for either the Chicago or Charlotte location. During their in-store appointment, brides will try on and select their silhouette, they can add sleeves, change the dress bodice, switch colors, their choices are endless. Once their look is finalized and purchased, in six months their gown will arrive at the boutique for the final try on and alterations.

"Our curvy and plus size brides now have the option to have a reputable designer create their customized wedding gown," stated Shannelle Armstrong Fowler, founder, Haute & Co. Bridal. "We now have the technology to deliver a customized wedding gown that will bring our brides vision to life through an in-store experience she can trust."

It is not uncommon for brides to search online looking for cheaper versions of their dream dresses; often from counterfeit sites that are promising to deliver these gowns at "too good to be true" prices. However, once the gown arrives, the quality and style are not what brides expected. Haute & Co. Bridal has partnered with real designers not overseas counterfeiters and will not copy another designer's look or style. Fowler decided to expand into customized gowns when she saw first-hand the disappointment of brides with online retailers.

Brides can also chat with a Senior Stylist via Haute & Co. Bridal's website to have their wedding gown questions answered even when the store is closed. Prices start at $1,900 for the wedding gowns and $195 for the matching custom veils. For additional information, visit Haute & Co. Bridal.

About Haute & Co.™ Bridal

Haute & Co.™ Bridal is a luxury curvy and plus size bridal boutique, styling brides' sizes 14 to 32. With locations in Chicago and Charlotte, Haute & Co. delivers an engaging bridal experience and offers classic, fashion-forward wedding gowns for curvy and plus-size brides. Haute & Co. also carries veils, head pieces, wedding jewelry, belts, and select undergarments to complete the entire wedding styling experience. For additional information, visit us at www.hauteandco.com.

Media contact:

Shannelle Armstrong Fowler

221941@email4pr.com

(312) 772-3895

SOURCE Haute & Co. Bridal

Related Links

http://www.hauteandco.com

