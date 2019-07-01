Cushing Asset Management Expands And Diversifies Investment Platform With Addition Of Cold Creek Capital

DALLAS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing Asset Management, L.P. ("Cushing") is pleased to announce that the portfolio management team of Cold Creek Capital has agreed to join the firm. Portfolio Managers Alan Norton and Tom Norton, and analyst Rob Shea have a long, successful history in the small and mid-cap growth sectors and will bring their strong performance track record to Cushing. Cold Creek has developed a proven investment philosophy, a distinctive rigorous fundamental research process, a commitment to active management and a strong client-centric culture.

"Cushing is committed to providing active management that seeks to produce positive risk-adjusted returns in markets where inefficiencies exist. The Cold Creek team embodies this approach perfectly, is an ideal complement to our current offerings, and is an excellent cultural fit. We're excited to have Alan, Tom and Rob join our team and look forward to building-on their enviable track record," said Cushing Asset Management CEO John Alban.

"We are excited to join Cushing, which shares a commitment to a client-centric culture, emphasis on active management and commitment to independence," Alan and Tom Norton added. "With access to Cushing's robust business infrastructure in sales, marketing, compliance, operations and risk management, we will have significantly more time to do what we do best: leverage our experience to focus on superior idea sourcing and execution in the small and mid-cap sectors. We look forward to continuing to manage our existing relationships while partnering with our new colleagues to pursue growth opportunities."

The Cold Creek team will remain based in the Boston, Massachusetts area.

