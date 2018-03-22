Cushing® Renaissance Fund Announces the Results of its Rights Offering

Gross proceeds of the Offer are expected to be approximately $29.3 million. The Fund intends to invest the net proceeds of the Offer in accordance with its investment objective and policies.

This document is not an offer to sell any securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. This document is not an offering, which can only be made by a prospectus. Investors should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Such information, including other information about the Fund, can be found on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and should be read carefully before investing.

About Cushing® Asset Management, LP

Cushing, a subsidiary of Swank Capital, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts which invest primarily in securities of MLPs and other natural resource companies. As of December 31, 2017, Cushing had approximately $3.6 billion of assets under management in closed-end funds, mutual funds, privately offered funds and separately managed accounts.

About Cushing® Renaissance Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective of seeking a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund seeks to provide shareholders with a vehicle to invest in an actively managed portfolio of companies that may benefit from the developing U.S. energy, industrial and manufacturing renaissance. The Fund is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "SZC."

The Fund utilizes leverage as part of its investment strategy. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Website: http://www.cushingcef.com/

Contact:

Judson Redmond

Cushing® Asset Management, LP

214-635-1702

www.cushingasset.com

