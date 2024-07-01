Cushing Terrell Acquires Structural Engineering Firm Eclipse Engineering

The joining together of Cushing Terrell and Eclipse Engineering bolsters the capabilities of both firms, resulting in more robust structural engineering services for clients and their projects.

BILLINGS, Mont., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multidisciplinary design firm, Cushing Terrell, is pleased to formally announce the acquisition of Eclipse Engineering, a structural engineering firm with offices in Colorado, Oregon, Montana, and Washington.

Cushing Terrell President and CEO Greg Matthews (right) and Jesse Fortune, Eclipse Engineering President and CEO, who will join Cushing Terrell as an associate principal owner and co-director of the firm's structural engineering service sector.

"Cushing Terrell and Eclipse Engineering have been working on projects together for two decades," said Cushing Terrell President and CEO Greg Matthews. "Through this partnership, our firms have found a beneficial alignment in how we work, our approach to client relationships and projects, and our overall values and company cultures. With the leadership of both companies expressing a desire for strategic growth and a deepened engineering portfolio, this merger is the perfect fit."

While Cushing Terrell's design disciplines currently include a talented structural engineering team, the structural engineering professionals from Eclipse Engineering add depth of experience in traditional structural engineering and specialty services in material handling, tilt-up concrete, mass timber/CLT, structural insulated panels, and seismic analysis and retrofits. This move supports Cushing Terrell's strategic plan and ensures both firms can confidently continue to grow — pursuing new clients and projects in diverse locations.

"We are incredibly excited to be part of the Cushing Terrell team," said Eclipse Engineering President and CEO Jesse Fortune. He joins Cushing Terrell as an associate principal owner and co-director of the firm's structural engineering service sector. "Like Cushing Terrell, Eclipse Engineering is dedicated to client service and to going above and beyond to provide thoughtful design solutions. As a team, we bring many amazing clients with us and will continue to serve those clients while broadening our scope to provide even more innovative designs in new markets."

The firms are well aligned in terms of office locations and the markets they serve. Cushing Terrell supports commercial, education, government, healthcare, infrastructure, residential, and retail clients and Eclipse offers expertise in commercial, education, government, industrial, and residential projects.

"On behalf of Cushing Terrell, I offer the warmest welcome to our new colleagues," Matthews said. "We appreciate the value Eclipse Engineering brings to our firm and look forward to our continued work together as we use our collective talents to deliver imaginative, responsible, first-of-their-kind environments for our clients."

About Cushing Terrell

Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opens the doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity. This foundation continues to define the firm and its multidisciplinary team today. Driven by empathy, the team works to design systems and spaces that help people live their best lives and enjoy healthy, sustainable built environments. With more than 400 team members spanning 30-plus disciplines and expertise across the commercial, education, government, healthcare, infrastructure, residential, and retail markets, the firm has offices in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Texas, and Washington. For more information about Cushing Terrell, visit cushingterrell.com.

