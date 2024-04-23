Cushing Terrell Announces Design for Freedom Pilot Project

Cushing Terrell announces involvement in one of just 12 Design for Freedom Pilot Projects currently underway worldwide. Post this

Enhancing material transparency and prioritizing ethical procurement;

The reuse of materials, focusing on circularity, to reduce the risk of exploitation; and

Engaging project teams to yield new research and partnerships and uncover challenges and opportunities to build more humanely.

"Since we first encountered Design for Freedom, we were moved to action," said Jessica Murray, interior designer at Cushing Terrell. "Their mission is so important, and being able to apply this mission-driven framework to our work with ImagineIF Bigfork is incredibly rewarding. We could not have asked for a better partnership to fully realize this pertinent research and the movement it's actively informing."

"Being a part of the Design for Freedom Pilot Project goes hand in hand with what we are creating with ImagineIF Bigfork—a place to explore the world through story and connection and challenge our ideas of what is possible," said Sara Busse, executive director of ImagineIF Library Foundation. "This project will open the eyes of our community to new processes, thoughtful design, and human dignity."

Launched in 2020, Design for Freedom reimagines architecture by raising awareness and inspiring responses to disrupt forced labor in the building materials supply chain. As an early participant in the movement, Cushing Terrell is putting definitive action behind the firm's commitment to holistic sustainable design through the ongoing Pilot Project.

The library will be the result of a full interior and exterior renovation of a 6,000 sq. ft. church hall. The vision for the design acknowledges the many ways in which libraries are a bridge within their communities — between people, generations, technology, and learning.

Learn more about the project: https://cushingterrell.com/portfolio/bigfork-imagineif-library/.

About Cushing Terrell

Cushing Terrell was founded in 1938 on the belief that integrating architecture, engineering, and design opens the doors for deepened relationships and enhanced creativity. This foundation continues to define the firm and its multidisciplinary team today. With 13 offices across the United States and services spanning 30 disciplines, the team works collaboratively to design systems and spaces that help people live their best lives and enjoy healthy, sustainable built environments.

About ImagineIF Libraries

Providing fair access to books and information in Flathead County since 1942, ImagineIF Libraries are places of exploration and discovery. With hands-on activities and experiences for all ages, we work to transform vision, dreams, and desires into reality.

SOURCE Cushing Terrell