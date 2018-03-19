Cushman Creative wins gold design award for its "We Are One" poster supporting hurricane relief

PORT CLYDE, Maine, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushman Creative, a design agency specializing in quality of life marketing, was honored with a gold 2017 MarCom Award for a poster announcing a hurricane relief concert hosted by Eddie's Attic in Decatur, Georgia.

Cushman Creative wins gold design award for Eddie's Attic hurricane relief concert poster.

"With so many hurricanes this year, the impact was felt all over the country," says Karan Cushman, CEO, Cushman Creative. "As a music venue, Eddie's Attic has the unique ability to bring people together through the power of music. The 'We Are One' concert was a reminder that even in the face of so much devastation, we can make a small difference by supporting those in need."

Eddie's Attic is an institution in the greater Atlanta area. Since 1991 the live music venue has provided a platform for aspiring and accomplished performing songwriters to perform, including well-known musicians such as Indigo Girls, Sheryl Crow, The Black Crowes, India.Arie, Justin Bieber, and so many more. Hosting a hurricane relief concert was not unusual for the owner, Dave Mattingly, who takes pride in supporting his community.

The winning design visually transformed the image of swirling water into an impressive symbol of unity. The design is purposely stark, making it more impactful, but it is also welcoming and hopeful. It stirs the viewer and leaves a lasting impression that by coming together we are powerful, too.

"Cushman Creative's design in which the word 'one' is larger than the hurricane speaks to the power of the American heart and spirit to overcome adversity," says Dave Mattingly. "The artists and concert-goers loved it."

MarComAwards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media, and is judged by The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. Other top 2017 winners include IBM Watson, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, United Way Worldwide and Eli Lilly and Company.

Founded in 2007, Cushman Creative is a branding and marketing communications firm that works exclusively with biomedical, life science and pharma brands that can improve quality of life. To see more work and learn about the firm and its services visit https://www.cushmancreative.com

Click to Tweet

***********

Press Contacts:

Karan Cushman, CEO, Cushman Creative, 207.372.8110 karan@cushmancreative.com





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushman-creative-wins-gold-design-award-for-its-we-are-one-poster-supporting-hurricane-relief-300615212.html

SOURCE Cushman Creative

Related Links

http://www.cushmancreative.com

