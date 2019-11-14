CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Add Tami Cain to Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSO Financial Services, L.P. ("CFS") and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLP ("SPF") announced today that Tami Cain has joined as the firms' Executive Director, Business Development. CFS and SPF are full-service broker-dealers and subsidiaries of Atria Wealth Solutions.

Cain has over 20 years of experience in financial services with deep expertise in relationship management, new business development, sales management, compliance and marketing. As CFS and SPF continue to expand, Cain will serve in a critical role leading business development initiatives across the country. Cain will report directly to the President and Co-Founder of CFS and SPF, Valorie Seyfert.

"I'm excited to work with a team whose spirit of innovation is infectious. What's happening behind the scenes will redefine the industry in many ways. I'm thrilled to get the chance to share the story and help financial institutions deliver customized and personalized program management with the most innovative technology solutions in the industry," said Cain. "I've been fortunate to spend my career simplifying products and processes for financial institutions and their advisors, so they can stay focused on what really matters; providing solutions for their clients' needs. CFS and SPF have consistently demonstrated their sincere commitment to the credit unions and banks they serve, and that was a critical component I considered when choosing to join the company."

"Tami fits into CFS and SPF perfectly – her enthusiasm for her work, along with her extensive experience, make her a phenomenal addition to our growing team," said Seyfert. "Atria continues to roll out innovative technology offerings including the industry-leading advisor platform, Unio that integrates an award-winning client portal with a financial institution's home banking site. Tami is the right person to showcase Unio's robust advisor tools, such as compliant business texting, to banks and credit unions across the country."

Prior to joining CFS and SPF, Cain served as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Key Accounts at Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Ltd. ("Northstar"). Before joining Northstar in 2007, Cain served as Vice President, Agency Program Director at JPMorgan Chase Insurance Group (formerly Banc One Insurance Agency).

About CUSO Financial Services, L.P.

CUSO Financial Services, L.P.(CFS) and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC (SPF) (Members FINRA/SIPC) are full-service broker-dealers and subsidiaries of Atria Wealth Solutions. Established in 1997, CFS and SPF specialize in placing and supporting investment programs within financial institutions. From their headquarters in San Diego, the companies provide customized investment and insurance solutions to over 200 banks and credit unions across the country with more than $30 billion in AUA. Both broker-dealers are SEC Registered Investment Advisors with expertise in key areas, including retirement services, wealth management, advisory solutions and insurance products for individuals and business customers.

For more information, visit cusonet.com, or LinkedIn at CUSO and SPF.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for advisors and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and independent advisors with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that drive growth. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., NEXT Financial Group, Inc. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, which together support nearly 2,000 financial advisors with more than $65B of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.

