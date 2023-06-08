CUSO Financial Services Announces New Partnership with West-Aircomm Federal Credit Union

$322 Million Credit Union is Second Financial Institution to Join CFS from LPL Financial this Month

SAN DIEGO and PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS), a subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), is pleased to announce the addition of West-Aircomm Federal Credit Union (West-Aircomm). The Pennsylvania-based financial institution serves 21,000 members with more than $322 million in assets. West-Aircomm joins CFS from LPL Financial.

"We chose to join CFS because of its nearly 30 years of experience helping credit unions like ours build wealth management programs. CFS provides us with customized program management solutions and marketing support that we need to grow our wealth management program and align our core services to ensure a consistent and exceptional experience for our members," said Lynn Stephenson, President & CEO of West-Aircomm.

CFS offers four program models so each financial institution can customize their own program. Through CFS' tailored support, West-Aircomm can focus on creating stronger member relationships and offering a more robust experience that members have come to expect with intuitive tools and innovative solutions, as well as more investment options to meet their specific needs. West-Aircomm's financial professionals and program managers are employees of CFS under this arrangement.

"We look forward to helping West-Aircomm capitalize on the opportunities to expand its reach while at the same time offering a personalized growth and marketing plan specifically designed to raise awareness and grow West-Aircomm's wealth management program. It's not enough to merely offer investment guidance to members, you have to provide holistic wealth management advice and a personalized member experience to be successful. We are confident we can accomplish this together," said Brian Bichler, Co-Head, of Atria's Financial Institution channel.

About CUSO Financial Services, L.P.

CUSO Financial Services, L.P. (CFS) and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC (SPF) are full-service broker-dealers, investment advisors and subsidiaries of Atria Wealth Solutions with over $40 billion in assets under administration. Established in 1997, CFS and SPF specialize in placing, supporting and providing customized wealth management solutions to over 200 banks and credit unions by delivering a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities for wealth management programs.

Credit unions and banks have contracted with CFS and SPF to make non-deposit investment products and services available to credit union members and bank customers. For more information about CFS and Atria Wealth Solutions, visit atriawealth.com.

About West-Aircomm Federal Credit Union

In 1949, West-Aircomm Federal Credit Union started as an alternative way to save and borrow money that would benefit a group of people who worked together at Westinghouse Electric in Beaver, PA. Throughout the years, the credit union has grown to now serve 21,000 members with more than $322 million in assets from two branches. Learn more at https://westaircomm.com/.

