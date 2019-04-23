CUSO Financial Services Contracts to Manage Investment Program for Colorado's Air Academy Federal Credit Union

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Academy Federal Credit Union in Colorado has engaged CUSO Financial Services, L.P. ("CFS") to manage and run its investment program. With over $603M in assets and 48,000+ members, Air Academy moved from LPL Financial; Air Academy's move is part of an industry shift of over $7B in assets and 638,000+ members to CFS in the last year.

Air Academy CEO Glenn Strebe says, "We chose to partner with CFS because of their deep understanding of credit unions and credit union membership. We were also impressed with the dataVISION® advisor platform's ability to fully support our 'all things mobile' strategy, integrating seamlessly with our online and mobile banking systems and My Portfolio View enabling clients to view their portfolio from any device. The transition from our previous broker dealer was flawlessly executed in just 90 days. The CFS team is absolutely outstanding – from precision project management to exceptional program support and training. Within the first 30 days, our program rep had already built strong internal relationships, garnered new program enrollments, and begun converting our previous book of business."

"Our mission, 'serve those who serve others', means we have our eye on America's future by serving the military personnel and educators who safeguard and build our society daily. Our investment program through CFS allows us to educate our membership on building a strong and secure financial future. We offer them a holistic approach to managing their financial affairs, with a comprehensive offering of annuities, mutual funds, insurance – all the pieces necessary to execute the plans to achieve their financial goals," continues Strebe.

Tailoring investment programs to serve credit union needs, with a focus on both customer service and innovative multi-channel and remote delivery technologies, has served CFS well for over two decades. Operating models range from fully-managed to dual-operation, or a hybrid; all models include access to the award-winning, paperless account management platform, dataVISION, and its integrated client portal, MyPortfolioView.

"Our industry leadership in both advisor- and client-facing technology, coupled with our 'white glove' approach to customer service, has resulted in us helping credit unions to materially grow their investment programs," said CUSO Financial Services President and CEO Valorie Seyfert. "We are thrilled to be working with Air Academy's team."

CUSO Financial Services, L.P. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC (Members FINRA/SIPC) are full-service broker-dealers and subsidiaries of Atria Wealth Solutions. Established in 1997, they specialize in placing investment programs inside credit unions and banks, providing customized investment and insurance solutions to over 200 financial institutions throughout the country, with $30+ billion in AUA. Headquartered in San Diego, with branch offices nationwide, both broker-dealers are SEC Registered Investment Advisors, with expertise in key areas including retirement services, wealth management, advisory solutions and insurance products for individuals and business customers. For more information, see cusonet.com, or LinkedIn at CUSO and SPF.

AAFCU's 1955 charter was to serve the cadets, officers and civilians of the then-newly-established USAF Academy at Lowry Air Force Base. Membership now also includes employees and students of ten school districts and over 250 select employee groups and their families. For more information see www.aafcu.com.

