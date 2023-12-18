Custard Companies Celebrate Success Through Expansion

News provided by

Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc.

18 Dec, 2023, 01:00 ET

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Custard Companies would like to recognize the continued expansion of their Specialty Divisions, further increasing the already robust array of services offered to their client partners.

With the addition of specialized field adjusters to its highly qualified work force, Custard continues to grow in the areas of Property, Heavy Equipment, Environmental, Catastrophe, and Cargo, in addition to Custard's newest Specialty Division, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

Continue Reading

Known as a premier nationwide transportation claim adjusting company, Custard remains focused on transportation claims, building on 61 years of partnership with many major freight carriers, trucking, and logistics companies. It is this long-standing expertise that continues to afford CIA a solid reputation in this industry.

Equally expanding has been Custard's Hotline 24/7/365 Contact Center.  With over 150 clients relying on Hotline's expertise in taking after-hours emergency calls, as well as daily claim intake, its client base has grown quickly. Due to the excellent training and quality service performed by Hotline's Customer Service Team, many clients have come to rely on Custard for both claims intake and adjusting services as well.

With the opening of Riverwood Claims Management in 2021, Custard's TPA company introduced clients to their strong TPA.  Rick Linville, Chairman of Custard Companies, states "It's exciting to see how Riverwood has grown since opening its doors. We look forward to a bright future for this company."

Additionally, with the recent acquisition of SIAdvisers, located in Toronto, Custard Companies is excited to enlarge their geographical footprint into the Canadian market.  With current services covering many Canadian provinces, future growth will include a presence in all major Canadian cities.  SIAdvisers also provides an increase in Custard's services to the London market due to their strong presence in the United Kingdom.

RW Custard, SVP of Operations, states "The trust our clients have placed in us continues to be our strength, and with a full service one-stop-shop array of services, our reputation as a premier full service claims solutions company has grown ever greater. We look forward to continuing our valued client partnerships in 2024!" 

Rick Linville can be reached at:

Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc.
4875 Avalon Ridge Parkway
Peachtree Corners, GA  30071
T:  770-263-6800
www.custard.com

RW Custard can be reached at:

Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc.
4875 Avalon Ridge Parkway
Peachtree Corners, GA  30071
T:  770-263-6800
www.custard.com

SOURCE Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc.

Also from this source

Charlie Peek, CEO of Custard Companies, Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary

Charlie Peek, CEO of Custard Companies, Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary

Custard Companies is excited to celebrate CEO Charlie Peek's 30th year with the organization. Custard's entire team joins together to congratulate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.