Custard Companies Reflects on Year of Charitable Giving

News provided by

Custard Insurance Adjusters

20 Nov, 2023, 03:00 ET

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2023 holiday season begins, it is with great pride that Custard Companies will once again take a moment to reflect on their charitable giving and philanthropic efforts throughout the past year. 

Since the inception of the company, A.R. Custard, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Custard Companies, recognized the importance of sharing his growth and success with not only his employees, but also his community. 

Continue Reading

Over the past 61 years, Custard has hosted many events to help various communities across the United States, however most recently and close to home have been efforts to support CURE for Childhood Cancer. Providing volunteer time, funds and support, Custard has taken this cause to heart by sponsoring luncheons, golf outings and providing financial support.

CURE Childhood Cancer was founded in 1975 by Emory University pediatric oncologist, Dr. Abdel Ragab, recruited to head the new Division of Hematology/Oncology in Emory's Department of Pediatrics in Atlanta. It is with great pleasure that Custard Companies partners with CURE in their efforts to conquer childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families.

In addition to CURE, Custard Companies also provides support to various other organizations across the county. One of which is Youth Villages, a private nonprofit organization dedicated to helping emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families live successful lives. Custard is pleased to be involved through their annual giving to Youth Villages.

On a local level, Custard Companies supports Sheltering Arms, providing high–quality early education, childcare, and comprehensive family support services to up to 3,500 children and their families at 13 metropolitan Atlanta locations. Additionally, Custard hosts a yearly Angel Tree gifting event for local low-income children to receive holiday gifts who would not otherwise have the opportunity. This event was recently expanded to include all CIA locations across the US.

RW Custard, SVP of Operations, states, "It is an honor to support these and other charities, not only during the holidays, but year-round. We are fortunate to be in a position to support such wonderful organizations and it is our hope that our efforts will make a difference in the lives of the many recipients of these endeavors."

RW Custard can be reached at:

Custard Insurance Adjusters, Inc.
4875 Avalon Ridge Parkway
Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
T: 770-263-6800
E: [email protected]
www.custard.com

SOURCE Custard Insurance Adjusters

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.