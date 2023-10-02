Custer and Century Flooring Announce Strategic Merger to Create Commercial Interiors Powerhouse

A 30-year legacy of collaboration forges path to redefine excellence in commercial interiors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Custer, a prominent leader in the commercial interiors industry, is proud to announce a strategic merger with Century Flooring, a respected flooring and installation company serving the Grand Rapids area since 1993. Building on three decades of successful partnership, this merger establishes a dynamic force poised to raise the bar for commercial interiors across the region, benefitting our valued and future customers.

"This merger is a testament to the strong foundation of collaboration we've built with Century Flooring over the past 30 years," says Todd Custer, President and CEO of Custer. "Our shared commitment to delivering excellence has always been at the heart of our partnership. "Through this merger, we will offer a more holistic approach to commercial interior solutions. It's about bringing together the best of both worlds to create a stronger, more capable entity that will exceed customer expectations," says Custer.

The two companies have demonstrated a shared commitment to overlapping commercial markets, both serving workplace, healthcare, and education customers. By joining forces, Custer aims to provide an even more comprehensive range of services, offering integrated solutions that align with the evolving needs of its customers. This merger will allow for greater synergy and efficiency by addressing a customer's whole interior space with one seamless solution–starting with design and continuing through installation.

The planned integration of Century's commercial flooring division and its employees into Custer is expected to be completed by January 1, 2024. This underscores Custer's commitment to enhancing its commercial flooring services and expertise. As part of this transition, Century Flooring will wind down its residential business and will focus on commercial flooring. This strategic decision allows Century Flooring to channel its resources and expertise into the commercial sector, providing specialized solutions to our valued customers in this space.

Custer remains dedicated to honoring existing residential flooring projects through delivery and installation, ensuring all warranties remain valid for their twelve-month period. Existing commercial flooring projects will not be impacted by the merger, as Custer will seamlessly integrate these projects into its existing operations, providing continuity and uninterrupted service to its valued customers.

"We are excited to welcome Century's commercial flooring team into our Custer family," says Custer. "Existing customers will experience the same reliable service they've come to expect while we expand our ability to provide integrated solutions that connect people, places, and technology throughout the communities we work and live in," said Custer. "Our teams share a customer-driven value system and a strong commitment to providing innovative solutions to address today's business challenges. We look forward to bringing our services and shared core values to the market more efficiently."

A Collaborative History:

Custer and Century Flooring have enjoyed a longstanding and fruitful working relationship, often collaborating on customer projects that demanded the seamless integration of furniture and flooring solutions. This merger represents the natural evolution of this partnership, allowing Custer to enhance our service offering and better serve customers.

Timeline of Milestones:

1993: Custer initiates its flooring division.

2006: Custer's flooring division evolves into a separate company, Boender-Custer (operating as Century Flooring), and relocates to 719 Century Ave and begins its residential flooring division.

2017: Custer Inc. becomes the sole owner of Boender-Custer, operating under the name Century Flooring.

2023: Custer and Century Flooring announce pivotal merger, marking the latest chapter in our shared history of innovation and dedication to exceptional interior solutions.

ABOUT CUSTER:

Custer creates personalized spaces that elevate your well-being, promote innovation and transform the communities we live in. Established in 1981, Custer now serves multiple territories reaching outside of West Michigan as a premier dealership of Steelcase furniture. Custer has offices in Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Kalamazoo, and Holland, Michigan, and in 2019, we opened our sixth showroom in Fort Wayne, Indiana. We plan to roll out our new flooring services in these areas by early 2024. We provide full-service solutions including workplace strategy, design, integrated technology, furniture and accessories - Custer delivers spaces that support a better way of working.

