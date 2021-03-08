Custodia Financial names Bill Ogle as Chief Marketing Officer

Bill Ogle joins Custodia Financial as new CMO Tweet this

"I couldn't be more proud of the team we have built who are all working on our mission of safeguarding American's retirement security."

Ogle brings more than 30 years of experience to Custodia Financial. Starting at Procter & Gamble, Sara Lee Corp., and then Pizza Hut, where he rose to CMO in the United Kingdom and the United States, Bill has helped drive world-renowned brands and significant sales and margin growth. Ogle then led Samsung Mobile's expansion and then became Global CMO at Motorola, where he helped build and then sell Motorola Mobility to Google. Ogle then became CEO of Koupon Media, helping it attain Inc. 500 status, and most recently as Sr. Managing Partner of Blue Harbor Capital Advisors.

"I am so proud to be joining a company with the mission and social impact of Custodia Financial. Custodia's sole focus to improve millions of American's financial well-being in retirement. Custodia is a genuine Conscious Capitalism company that aligns with my personal goals of helping society first. With the great team already in place, we are well on our way to transform the 401(k) industry," said Ogle.

ABOUT CUSTODIA FINANCIAL

Founded in 2010, Custodia Financial and its Retirement Loan Eraser product are bettering the 401(k) industry. RLE is the only 401(k) loan protection program that automatically prevents loan defaults caused by involuntary job loss. RLE repays 401(k) loans in the event of death, disability, or unemployment. To learn more, please visit www.loaneraser.com

