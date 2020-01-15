Custodian-of-Choice Apex Clearing Now Fully Integrated with Bambu

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Clearing, the custody and clearing engine powering the future of wealth management, is now fully integrated with Singapore-based global provider of digital wealth technology Bambu – a move that will further revolutionize digital investing for consumers.

Under the new relationship, Bambu will continue to power the front-end, client-facing solutions while benefiting from Apex's leading digital wealth offerings, helping them to expand into the U.S. market with the scale and efficiency to do so effectively.

"Apex is committed to continuous innovation that can enable fintech firms, including startups like Bambu to blue-chip brands, to provide cost efficient, faster and easily customizable investing experiences to today's digital consumers," said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Clearing. "Bambu is the perfect partner as it is a young and quickly-growing technology company that has already proven itself in building simple and easy-to-use products with the investor in mind."

Bambu's white-label, digital wealth software runs on proprietary algorithms and machine learning tools to automate the process of financial planning, saving and investing for consumers.

"Since our founding a few years ago, we've already built almost 20 different robo-advisors for clients in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia," said Ned Phillips, CEO and Founder of Bambu. "This new integration with Apex further propels us forward in growing within these markets, especially within the U.S., and strengthens our position as one of the leading global wealth tech leaders that offers companies the tools needed to make saving and investing simple and intelligent to their clients."

Bambu has expanded to have offices in Singapore, London, Hong Kong and representatives in the United States and Johannesburg, with plans to expand the product offering to target new segments within financial services, as well as build up delivery and support teams in key global markets.

About Apex Clearing Corporation

Apex Clearing is a custody and clearing engine that's powering the future of digital wealth management. As a technology firm, Apex Clearing delivers speed, efficiency and flexibility to firms ranging from innovative start-ups to blue-chip brands focused on growth.

Apex Clearing's fully-integrated, customized solutions allow registered investment advisors (RIAs), digital advisors, fintech firms, broker-dealers and full-service firms to reach more investors and deliver the seamless digital experiences consumers expect. Founded in 2012 and based in Dallas – with offices in New York City, Chicago and Portland, Oregon – Apex Clearing Corporation is registered with the SEC, a member of FINRA and a participant in SIPC.

For more information, visit https://hubs.ly/H0mzYTz0.

About Bambu

Bambu is a leading global provider of digital wealth technology for businesses of every size and industry, from finance to commercial or even new disruptors, transforming the digital wealth market. We enable companies to make saving and investing simple and intelligent for their clients. The cloud-based platform is powered by our proprietary algorithms and machine learning tools. Visit http://www.bambu.life/ for more information.

