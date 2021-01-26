Custom Aerospace Platforms From Panel Built

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modular construction provider Panel Built, Inc. understands the importance of proper maintenance in the aerospace industry. Appropriate inspections and upkeep help ensure aircraft are up to standards, preventing catastrophic malfunctions. However, not all crafts can be easily inspected from the facility floor, and oftentimes, different aircrafts can require special solutions for good access. For this reason, there are a variety of custom maintenance platforms to provide more safe, convenient, and efficient maintenance for the aerospace industry.

Work Platforms for the Aerospace Industry

In order to fit a variety of different vehicles and capsules, the custom designs their equipment maintenance platforms for each project. Working with the dealer and aerospace customer, Panel Built has crafted maintenance solutions creating entire maintenance bays designed for a specific craft.

However, also developed is a more flexible, portable maintenance platform by designing smaller platforms with retractable, cantilever decking and heavy-duty caster wheels. These structures are easily adapted to fit around a wide range of vehicles, and when the platform is no longer in use, it can easily have the decking retracted and stored away to the side of the facility, allowing for the safe transportation of the vehicle out of the maintenance area.

All of the maintenance platforms are formed from their heavy-duty, bolt-together design. By utilizing powder-coated steel components, the platforms are highly durable and long-lasting. Each Panel Built maintenance platform is designed entirely to customer specification, ensuring a design tailor-made for a particular vehicle or application.

