Custom Antibody Market size worth $ 716.51 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.76% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Custom Antibody Market" By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, and Recombinant Antibodies), By Source (Rabbits, Mice), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Academic and Research Organizations). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Custom Antibody Market size was valued at USD 337.65 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 716.51 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.76% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=157049

Browse in-depth TOC on "Custom Antibody Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Custom Antibody Market Overview

Custom antibody services are the procedure of customizing antibodies for applications in research and development. The rising demand for the latest medical diagnostic techniques has increased to an appreciable extent in recent years. This growth can be allocated to increasing prevalence rates, increasingly concerned about public health issues among the technological advancements, common population, that have authorized customized products with high-quality standards, rise in spending on the healthcare sector.

Custom antibody services are used by hospitals to treat immune system diseases such as cancer and other ailments. The operation of custom antibody services in health care centers is expanding because of the speedy diagnosis procedure with less turnaround time. Moreover, the exactness level is big which means that patients have very few chances of misdiagnosis. In addition, it is a very cost-effective method for hospitals as compared to other diagnostic methods. Custom Antibody Services are used in Bioscience Research Institutes to discover new biomarkers. This helps researchers upgrade the standard of research by exposing diseases at their starting stage and also diminishes their expenditure on commercial antibody services. This is because custom antibodies can be spread for specific targets, which cannot be done with available commercial antibodies or kits.

Custom antibody mainly used by hospitals to diagnose immune system disease, cancer, and other ailments. The factors that drive the market are a rise in the number of hospitals, an increase in spending on healthcare by governments, and raising awareness about the disease. Also, the growth of personalized medicine for cancer will further fuel the demand for custom antibody services over the forecast period

Key Developments

In 2021, Abcam plc and Abingdon Health (UK) entered into a collaboration and co-marketing agreement to increase Abcam's customer base.

In 2021, GenScript and SunRock Biopharma entered into a collaboration to develop therapeutic antibody candidates. GenScript will provide solutions to SunRock Biopharma for antibody discovery, cell line development, process development for GMP drug substances, and drug product manufacturing services.

In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific and BATL at Northeastern University entered into a collaborative agreement to advance analytical capabilities and drive innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry in various areas, including personalized medicine, monoclonal antibodies, and gene and cell therapies.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Merck Group, Abcam plc, BioLegend Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., ProMab Biotechnologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals and among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Custom Antibody Market On the basis of Type, Source, Application, and Geography.

Custom Antibody Market, By Type

Monoclonal Antibodies



Polyclonal Antibodies



Recombinant Antibodies



Other Custom Antibodies

Custom Antibody Market, By Source

Rabbits



Mice



Others

Custom Antibody Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical



Academic and Research Organization



Others

Custom Antibody Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Antinuclear Antibody Test Market By Product (Reagents And Assay Kits, Systems, Software And Services), By Technique (Elisa, Immunofluorescence Assay, Multiplex Assay), By Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Scleroderma), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

High Throughput Screening Market By Product And Service (Reagents & Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumables & Accessories, Software), By Technology (Cell-Based Assays, Lab-On-A-Chip, Ultra-High-Throughput Screening), By Application (Target Identification and Validation, Primary and Secondary Screening), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Government Institutes), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Research Antibodies Market By Technology (Western Blotting, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Immunohistochemistry), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes), By Product (Reagents and Antibodies), By Application (Proteomics, Drug Development, and Genomics), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Immunoassay Market By Product (Reagents and Kits and Analyzers), By Specimen (Urine, Blood, Saliva, & others), By Application (Cardiology, Blood Screening, Autoimmune Disorders & Others), By Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, Radio-Immuno Assay, Western Blotting), By End User (Research & Academic Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies & CROs), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Antibody Reagent Companies detecting reagents for protecting patients

Visualize Custom Antibody Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research