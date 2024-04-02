Custom Apparel Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global custom apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 1790.48 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Custom Apparel Market 2023-2027

APAC is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global custom apparel market

Geographic Landscape:

The Custom Apparel Market in APAC is experiencing significant growth due to increasing disposable income, developments in industries such as textile and fashion, and changing consumer buying behavior. Fashion and design trends are driving demand for personalized garments, with customization through printing and embroidery becoming increasingly popular. The fragmented market caters to both price-conscious consumers and those seeking custom-made clothing and fashion brands. The apparel and fashion industries are capitalizing on this trend, with clothing manufacturing and retail shifting towards customization. Shirts and other garments are being produced with personalized designs and styles, expanding the custom apparel market and fueling the demand for customized merchandise in the region.

Market Drivers

The customized apparel market, also known as the custom clothing market, is experiencing significant growth due to increased Internet penetration and smartphone adoption in both developed and developing countries. The clothes market is shifting towards personalized apparel and clothing as consumers seek unique styles and expressions. The textile industry and custom apparel industry are responding to this trend with advanced apparel customization technologies, including printing and embroidery. In emerging economies, m-commerce is driving the popularity of personalized merchandise, particularly in instances where web access is limited to mobile devices. Asia, with its large population of over 4 billion people, is a major market for customized fashion and personalized garments. The rise of custom clothes and customized fashion presents numerous growth opportunities for companies in the apparel industry. Fashion trends and disposable income are key factors influencing the market's development. Quality and access to a wide range of customization options are essential for brands looking to succeed in this competitive industry. Issues such as manufacturing costs, logistics, and intellectual property rights are challenges that must be addressed as the customization market continues to expand. Accessories and industries related to fashion and design are also benefiting from the growing popularity of personalized apparel and clothing.

Market Overview

The Custom Apparel Market is a significant segment in the fashion industry, marked by the production of unique and personalized clothing items. Brands and businesses cater to various clientele, offering manufacturing and printing techniques such as screen printing, embroidery, and custom cuts. Clothes are made according to specific designs, colors, and sizes, making each piece a one-of-a-kind creation. Markets for custom apparel include promotional items, uniforms, and personalized fashion. The process involves a series of steps, including design, production, and delivery, ensuring a high level of quality and customer satisfaction. Custom apparel brands and manufacturers continue to innovate, providing a wide range of options for consumers seeking individuality and self-expression.

