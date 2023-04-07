Custom Apparel Market size to grow by USD 1,790.48 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the rise in internet penetration and smartphone adoption - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The custom apparel market size is set to grow by USD 1,790.48 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.22%, according to Technavio. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Custom Apparel Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Custom Apparel Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Women



Men



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the women segment will be significant for the growth of the custom apparel market during the forecast period. This has emerged as the leading contributor to the global custom apparel market because of the high inclination of women to purchase premium brand products. This segment contributes more than three-fourths of the global apparel market's revenue. Top and bottom wear are the two biggest segments and hold more than three-fifths of the global women's apparel market. These segments will witness continued growth and, thereby, retain their positions in the market during the forecast period. As more women are joining the workforce, there has been a rise in their spending power, which adds to the increased demand for women's apparel. Moreover, the advent of organized retailing and urbanization will favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Custom Apparel Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the custom apparel market in the custom apparel industry include 4imprint Group plc, Advance Printwear Ltd, CafePress Inc., Carhartt Inc., CHII Clothing Co, Cimpress Plc, CustomInk LLC, DOWNTOWN CUSTOM PRINTWEAR, Fruit of the Loom Inc., Lynka Sp. z.o.o., New England Embroidery Co., New England Outfitters, Nike Inc., Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., Spreadshirt Inc., TeeTalkies, THREADBIRD, UberPrints Inc., and Vantage Custom Classics Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the custom apparel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

4imprint Group plc - The company offers a wide range of custom-printed apparel.

The company offers a wide range of custom-printed apparel. Advance Printwear Ltd - The company offers a wide range of custom-printed apparel.

The company offers a wide range of custom-printed apparel. CafePress Inc. - The company offers a wide variety of custom-printed apparel.

Market trends such as the fashion consciousness of consumers are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.

Custom Apparel Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growth in internet penetration and smartphone adoption is a key factor driving the global custom apparel market growth.

The availability of clothing is more in developing countries and can be attributed to strong distribution channels and logistic services, resulting in the need for global shipping and cross-border e-commerce.

Asia , with the presence of the highest populated and developing countries such as China and India , contributes significantly to rapid internet penetration. This, in turn, contributes to the growth of the market.

, with the presence of the highest populated and developing countries such as and , contributes significantly to rapid internet penetration. This, in turn, contributes to the growth of the market. Furthermore, it has been observed that m-commerce is gaining popularity in emerging economies, as web-enabled mobile handsets are the only source of point-of-Internet access for many people in such economies.

Hence, the growth of Internet penetration and the adoption of smartphones play a vital role in increasing the volume turnover of the global custom apparel market, particularly in developing economies.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Custom Apparel Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist custom apparel market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the custom apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the custom apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of custom apparel market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Custom Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,790.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.96 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4imprint Group plc, Advance Printwear Ltd, CafePress Inc., Carhartt Inc., CHII Clothing Co, Cimpress Plc, CustomInk LLC, DOWNTOWN CUSTOM PRINTWEAR, Fruit of the Loom Inc., Lynka Sp. z.o.o., New England Embroidery Co., New England Outfitters, Nike Inc., Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., Spreadshirt Inc., TeeTalkies, THREADBIRD, UberPrints Inc., and Vantage Custom Classics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

