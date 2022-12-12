Custom apparel market size to grow by USD 1,790.48 million Growth Opportunities led by Advance Printwear Ltd, CafePress Inc, Carhartt Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The custom apparel market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, as they focus on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Custom Apparel Market 2023-2027

The custom apparel market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,790.48 million estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Custom apparel market 2022-2026: Scope

The custom apparel market report covers the following areas:

Custom apparel market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End - user

- Women: The Women segment has emerged as the largest contributor to the worldwide bespoke clothes market because of their inclination to purchase premium brand products that create a fashion statement. A boost in women's spending power, as more women enter the labor field, contributes to greater demand for women's clothes. An increasing preference for western clothing in developing nations such as India and China , as well as the introduction of organized retailing and urbanization, will also boost market expansion throughout the projection period.

and China, as well as the introduction of organized retailing and urbanization, will also boost market expansion throughout the projection period.

Men



Children

Geography

APAC: Fashion retailers are bridging the gap and expanding their market share in APAC. Clothing marketers create scarcity value by changing their goods frequently, causing customers to visit stores more frequently. The market's growth in APAC can be attributed to its increasing middle-class population. By 2040, about 1.5 billion individuals are expected to enter the middle class. In addition, the rising disposable personal income level of consumers will trigger market growth during the forecast period.



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Custom apparel market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

4imprint Group plc, Advance Printwear Ltd, CafePress Inc., Carhartt Inc., CHII Clothing Co, Cimpress Plc, CustomInk LLC, DOWNTOWN CUSTOM PRINTWEAR, Fruit of the Loom Inc., Lynka Sp. z.o.o., New England Embroidery Co., New England Outfitters, Nike Inc., Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., Spreadshirt Inc., TeeTalkies, THREADBIRD, UberPrints Inc., and Vantage Custom Classics Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the custom apparel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the custom apparel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the custom apparel market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the custom apparel market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of custom apparel market vendors

Men's Swimwear Market by Material, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The report extensively covers market segmentation by material (polyester, spandex, nylon, and other), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Custom Apparel Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (women, men, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Custom Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,790.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.96 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4imprint Group plc, Advance Printwear Ltd, CafePress Inc., Carhartt Inc., CHII Clothing Co, Cimpress Plc, CustomInk LLC, DOWNTOWN CUSTOM PRINTWEAR, Fruit of the Loom Inc., Lynka Sp. z.o.o., New England Embroidery Co., New England Outfitters, Nike Inc., Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., Spreadshirt Inc., TeeTalkies, THREADBIRD, UberPrints Inc., and Vantage Custom Classics Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

