Custom Application Developer Adds Digital Agency to Provide Seamless User Experience to Clients Nationally

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARK Business Works (SPARK), custom software application developer, today announced that it has acquired Elevator Up, a digital agency headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Founded in 2004, Elevator Up is a digital agency that specializes in strategic visioning, customer journey mapping, and developing integrated applications, websites and software that create an amazing experience and customer-focused value.

"This powerful combination helps us fully engage at all stages within a project lifecycle, plus deliver intentional design and innovation based on the client's goals," said Bob Armbrister, SPARK chief executive officer and president. "The combined team will not only help us uncover and solve deeper challenges for clients, but also maintain a thriving culture that will keep our team motivated, give-back to the community and attract top talent."

A member of the CSM Group of Companies, SPARK builds software, mobile applications, informational dashboards and workflow tools that help businesses of all sizes improve profitability and efficiency by streamlining processes, automating tasks and positioning data for strategic decision makers.

"When you think about creating products and services that customers and employees interact with every day, it's important to focus on the overall experience," said Aaron Schaap, Elevator Up founder. "Elevator Up brings thoughtful customer and service design strategies, and SPARK has tremendous technical competencies. Together, the team is empowered to create customer-driven solutions that add significant value."

Suzanne Motter, SPARK vice president, will lead the new Grand Rapids-based team. Schaap will serve in an advisory role, as needed, throughout the transition.

Branded as SPARK Business Works, the combined company will integrate their foundational planning, workflow, technology and experience design services to provide forward-thinking software and web solutions to an increasing roster of businesses and consumers.

About SPARK

SPARK Business Works builds software, mobile applications, informational dashboards and workflow tools to support growth, reduce expenses, improve operations, and amplify your competitive advantage. Visit SparkBusinessWorks.com.

