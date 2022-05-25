Custom Application Development Service Market size to increase by USD 31.76 | High growth expected in North America | Technavio

May 25, 2022, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global custom application development service market size is expected to increase by USD 31.76 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 7.34% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. According to the report, North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players. About 38% of the market growth is expected to originate from North America.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing adoption of cloud-based services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source platforms might hamper market growth. Our report on the customer application development service market provides detailed profiling of market players that includes information on the production, sustainability, and growth prospects. Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Iblesoft Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are identified as some of the major market participants.
Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global custom application development service market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
By deployment, the on-premise segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. On-premise services ensure full control over the functioning of the hardware and software, which is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
The market will observe substantial growth in North America during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the rising use of smartphones are fostering the growth of the regional market.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The custom application development service market report covers the following areas:
- Custom Application Development Service Market Size
- Custom Application Development Service Market Trends
- Custom Application Development Service Market Industry Analysis
Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist custom application development service market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the custom application development service market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the custom application development service market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of custom application development service market vendors
|
Custom Application Development Service Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 31.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Iblesoft Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : IT Consulting and Other Services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Deployment
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Accenture Plc
- Exhibit 43: Accenture Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Accenture Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Accenture Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Accenture Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bourntec Solutions Inc.
- 10.5 Capgemini SE
- Exhibit 50: Capgemini SE - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Capgemini SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Capgemini SE - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Capgemini SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Capgemini SE - Segment focus
- 10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Exhibit 55: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 58: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.7 HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Exhibit 60: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Iblesoft Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Iblesoft Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Iblesoft Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Iblesoft Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Infanion
- Exhibit 67: Infanion - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Infanion - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Infanion - Key offerings
- 10.10 Infosys Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Infosys Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 85: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
