Custom Bottle Magnets Branches Out with Expansion to Retail Outlets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Bottle Magnets, a promotional company and manufacturer of a unique product line of handcrafted wine bottle magnets and ornaments, is expanding their historically winery focused market share from wineries into retail outlets. The exact replica, finely hand finished, miniature wine bottles have been loved and promoted in wineries for 20 years and have been a favorite as wine club and tasting room gifts as well. Now branching into the retail world, these 4" tall collector's items will be promoted in catalogs, to chain and big box stores as well as specialty retail/gift stores and liquor stores. These "spirited" Bottle Ornaments and magnets appeal to wine and spirit enthusiasts everywhere. With the fun sentiment on the labels, they appeal to the gift market as great keepsakes and mementos as hostess gifts, wedding keepsakes and party favors.

Custom Bottle Ornament by CustomBottleMagnets.com "Mama Needs Some Wine" Full Custom Miniature Wine Bottle Magnets by CustomBottleMagnets.com

With 25 shapes and colors to choose from, CBM provides retail partners with a broad choice of bottles and sentiment with which to catch the attention of their customers.

Printed, hand finished and packed in the USA, customers can count on 1-2 week delivery for stock labels and 2-3 weeks for custom artwork. Short run and specialty orders with fully customizable artwork are available for your brand.

If you would like more information, please call Joe Rahm at 888-510-8292 or email: [email protected] web: custombottlemagnets.com

SOURCE Custom Bottle Magnets

Related Links

https://custombottlemagnets.com/

