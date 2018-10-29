Custom Build by MAD Industries Features 2018 FORD F-150 and Premium LEER Truck Cap

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The LEER® Off-Road Outlaw 2018 F-150 Super Crew, a custom build by Mangum Automotive Designs - MAD Industries, features striking BASF paint with contrasting low-sheen orange and black details. This stunning truck features the new LEER 100XQ Sport cap, specifically designed to complement the sleek lines of the F-150. The impressive Outlaw build will be on display in the LEER booth at the SEMA Show this week – Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall, upper level, booth# 35039.

The Outlaw pickup is perched on a Fabtech 6" Dirt Logic system featuring 2.5 Resi Coilovers and 2.25 shocks. Finishing of the Outlaw appearance is a set of FUEL FF66 Monoblock wheels, and a Ford Performance Cat back exhaust system by Borla. Interior accents mimic the exterior colors, including leather seats with suede inserts with tasteful orange thread accents.

"This eye-catching pickup inspires drivers to seek out America's #1 truck cover – LEER," said Chris Mangum of MAD Industries. Truck details include:

Base Vehicle

2018 FORD F-150 Crew Cab

3.5L Eco Boost

10-speed automatic transmission

FPP compressor kit

FPP recovery kit

Ford Accessories Mats

Powertrain

JMS: Pedal Max and Boost Max, the industry's first and only complete plug and play performance solution

Ford Performance by Borla 3.5L Sport, Rear Exit system with Carbon Fiber Tips

Amsoil: Synthetic Fluids, the industry's most advanced lubrication

Odyssey: Extreme Series Battery packed with more cranking power

Chassis

Fabtech Performance 6" Dirt Logic Lift System featuring Front 2.5 Resi-Coilovers with Rear Dirt Logic 2.25 shocks maintains proper CV and driveshaft angles - CAD Designed components

PowerStop: Z36 Truck & Tow High Performance Rotors, Zinc Plated, Cross Drilled and Slotted Designed for 4x4 Trucks

PowerStop: Z36 Ceramic Formula Extreme brake pads

Wheels & Tires

FUEL Off Road: FORGED Wheels 22"x 10" Type FF66 in Gloss black with custom Magnetic Gray accents and face details

Nitto: Ridge Grappler: All-Terrain Light Truck Radial Tires 285/55R22.

About LEER

With U.S.-based manufacturing facilities in Woodland, Calif., Elkhart, Ind., and Milton, Penn., LEER is a recognized innovator and leader in the truck cap and tonneau industry. The company delivers products of the highest quality, enhancing the lives of truck owners and expanding the functionality of the trucks they drive and depend upon. LEER has built the industry's largest distributor network, providing products and unparalleled service to truck owners in every U.S. state, and every corner of North America. As part of the veteran-owned Truck Accessories Group LLC, LEER benefits from extensive engineering, design and mold-making resources and expertise. For more information, please visit www.LEER.com and Facebook.

SEMA

South Hall, Upper Level

Booth #35039

