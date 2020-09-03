Custom Clothier Coming to Tyson's Corner

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailor on Tap, an online custom clothing company based in Pittsburgh, PA, will open its first brick and mortar location in Tyson's Corner this month.

The retailer, established on the principle of providing luxury, custom clothing within clients' budgets, was founded in 2018. Tailor on Tap's team of passionate stylists work with clients to curate looks from dresses to denim, and three-piece suits to custom shirts to reflect their individual style and set them apart from others.

"My suit gave me a new level of confidence in my job interview and beyond, because all my concerns about first impressions were put to rest in advance," said Ben Shoemaker, a student from Miami University seeking a way to stand out during stressful, competitive interviews. "I knew my suit looked good; I knew it fit me really well, and I could focus on the job-related things I wanted to say."

Customers visiting the new Tyson's Corner location will be able to view sample fabrics and clothing options, as well as set appointments for their own styling sessions. During appointments, clients' measurements are taken to ensure their clothing arrives tailored to their exact fit.

But it's not just the option to design their own wardrobe from scratch that will draw customers to Tailor on Tap; true to its name, the store offers a selection of beer and wine to customers while they shop, making for a truly unique and relaxing experience.

"I'm excited for this new venture and believe that Tyson's Corner Center is the best place to showcase Tailor on Tap's unique services to the college students and young professionals we cater to," said Adam D'Angelo, CEO and Founder of Tailor on Tap. "When I came up with the idea for Tailor on Tap over two years ago, I was a college senior about to enter the workforce and looking a way to set myself apart from everyone else vying for corporate roles. Now, with COVID-19 forcing new graduates into the worst job market in a decade, we're proud to offer a more affordable way for men and women to access high-end, custom clothing and best market themselves in the real world."

Tailor on Tap will be located between Seasons 52 and Arhaus on the first floor of Tyson's Corner Center. To schedule a fitting, visit www.tailorontap.com.

About Tailor On Tap

Tailor On Tap was founded because of a passion for bespoke clothing and recognition of the need for greater accessibility to this product. In a world where anyone can buy the same mass-produced, ill-fitting suits from traditional retailers, Tailor On Tap makes it possible to create and elevate one's unique style, streamlining the process for both men and women to acquire custom high-end clothing that is tailored to their exact body measurements. Learn more at www.tailorontap.com.

