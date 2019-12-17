Custom Computer Specialists Announces Twenty-Five Percent Growth In Employee Headcount

"We are seeing a new appreciation for technology across all industries, but especially in the public sector and healthcare," said Gregory Galdi, President and CEO at Custom. "Many of our healthcare clients are building out new facilities or increasing bandwidth to accommodate their internet dependent devices. In the public sector, and in healthcare as well, there's a concern about ransomware attacks, and it's imperative that business leaders stay a step ahead of the bad actors. It may be difficult to do this with existing IT staff, as they're usually so busy keeping the lights on they don't have the time or the skills to keep up with the latest data protection threats and technologies."

Staffing for the new positions poses its own challenges in this tight job market. To ensure that Custom is attracting top tier talent, they frequently host job fairs at their Hauppauge headquarters and plan to add virtual job fairs in the coming months. Positions that Custom is looking to fill run the spectrum from entry-level technicians to senior level engineers.

"We are looking for candidates who are ready for the next challenge," says Valerie Traverzo, Director of Talent Acquisition at Custom. "Many times candidates come to us because they are in positions that no longer present a challenge. That's where we come in. Since our business is focused on supporting clients from different industries with different needs, our employees are able to challenge themselves by building upon their skills and taking on new projects in new industries."

Custom has been the recipient of a Best Places to Work RI award, City & State NY Corporate Social Responsibility award, Long Island Business News Healthcare Hero's award and a Long Island Business News' Corporate Citizenship award, in addition to being a finalist in the Hauppauge Industrial Association's Large Business Achievement awards category and a finalist in Best Computer Services Company on Long Island. Details of these awards can be found under press releases at customonline.com.

